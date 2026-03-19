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SOGECLAIR: A NEW DUO TO STRENGTHEN THE DEVELOPMENT IN NORTH AMERICA
information fournie par Boursorama CP 19/03/2026 à 09:12

SOGECLAIR, a provider of innovative solutions for safer and more sustainable mobility, announces the appointment of Billy Darveau as Vice President Digital Engineering North America and Romain Dusan as Vice President Cabin Interiors North America.

This new leadership duo builds on the development momentum established in the region in recent years. Their mission will be to strengthen the Group’s presence in Canada and the United States, building on operational excellence, innovation and closer collaboration with customers and partners, to sustainably consolidate SOGECLAIR’s position in the North American market.

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SOGECLAIR
36,800 EUR Euronext Paris -0,54%

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