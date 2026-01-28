SOGECLAIR : 2025 turnover

12-MONTH TURNOVER AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025: +2.1% TO €160.3M



AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE (*): +3.0%





Q4 GROWTH: +4.0% TO €42.9 MILLION



AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE (*): +6.4%







Blagnac, France, January 28, 2026, after closing of the Stock Market.







SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility, announces its consolidated turnover for fiscal year (ended December 31, 2025). SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris.





(*) At constant exchange rate: currency variations during the period amounted to -€1.5M compared to €0.3M in 2024.





The Group reports turnover of €160.3M as of 31 December 2025, an increase of +2.1% (+3.0% at constant exchange rate).



For the eighteenth consecutive quarter since Q2 2021, Q4 2025 turnover is increasing, reaching €42.9 million (+4.0% and +6.4% at constant exchange rate and perimeter).