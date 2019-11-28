Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
SocGen s'engage à lever €120 mds pour la transition énergétique
Reuters•28/11/2019 à 16:22
28 novembre (Reuters) - Societe Generale SA SOGN.PA : * ANNONCE LA SORTIE DU CHARBON À HORIZON 2030 POUR LES PAYS DE L'UE OU DE L'OCDE * LE GROUPE RÉDUIRA AINSI PROGRESSIVEMENT À ZÉRO SON EXPOSITION AU SECTEUR DU CHARBON THERMIQUE, AU PLUS TARD EN 2030 POUR LES ENTREPRISES AYANT DES ACTIFS DANS LES PAYS DE L'UE OU DE L'OCDE ET D'ICI 2040 POUR LE RESTE DU MONDE. * LE GROUPE S'EST ENGAGÉ À LEVER 120 MILLIARDS D'EUROS POUR LA TRANSITION ÉNERGÉTIQUE ENTRE 2019 ET 2023 Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur SOGN.PA (Rédaction de Paris)
