CAC 40
5 910.04
-0.28%
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
Espace Membre Boursorama

Erreur d'authentification

Vous êtes authentifié. Nous chargeons votre espace membre.

Mot de passe oublié ?

Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre

Identifiant/Mot de passe oublié
Si vous êtes Membre de la Communauté Boursorama, veuillez indiquer l'adresse email que vous avez fournie lors de votre enregistrement pour recevoir votre identifiant et/ou ré-initialiser votre mot de passe :

Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre

Fermer

CAC 40
5 910.04
-0.28%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

SocGen s'engage à lever €120 mds pour la transition énergétique
Reuters28/11/2019 à 16:22

    28 novembre (Reuters) - Societe Generale SA  SOGN.PA :
    * ANNONCE LA SORTIE DU CHARBON À HORIZON 2030 POUR LES PAYS
DE
L'UE OU DE L'OCDE
    * LE GROUPE RÉDUIRA AINSI PROGRESSIVEMENT À ZÉRO SON
EXPOSITION AU
SECTEUR DU CHARBON THERMIQUE, AU PLUS TARD EN 2030 POUR LES
ENTREPRISES AYANT DES ACTIFS DANS LES PAYS DE L'UE OU DE L'OCDE
ET D'ICI 2040 POUR LE RESTE DU MONDE.
    * LE GROUPE S'EST ENGAGÉ À LEVER 120 MILLIARDS D'EUROS POUR
LA
TRANSITION ÉNERGÉTIQUE ENTRE 2019 ET 2023

Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur  SOGN.PA 

 (Rédaction de Paris)
Environnement

Valeurs associées

SOCIETE GENERALE
Euronext Paris -1.03%
© 2019 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved.

Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

1 commentaire

Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement

  • 28351485
    16:41

    Pour faire QUOI !!! La plus grande centrale photovoltaïque près de BORDEAUX avec panneaux chinois et installation par main d'oeuvre détachée de Pologne et de Roumanie ??? IDEM POUR L'isolation ...un vrai scandale ...panneaux chinois et ROUMAINS !!! vive l' europe et la FRANCE de MUNICH

    Signaler un abus

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

Mes listes

Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste

valeur

dernier

var.
BoursoramaBanque_BLANC
Pages les plus populaires
Contacts
L'offre Boursorama Banque
Liens utiles

Les Risques en Bourse

Fermer