Scor - Resultat net de €422 mlns (+31%) en 2019, dividende €1,80

27 février (Reuters) - * SCOR - RESULTAT NET 2019 DE €422 MILLIONS, DIVIDENDE DE €1,80 PAR ACTION * SCOR-PRIMES SOUSCRITES EMISES DE 16.341 MILLIONS D'EUROS EN 2019, EN HAUSSE DE 4,1% A CHANGES CONSTANTS (+7,1% A CHANGES COURANTS) * SCOR - CASH FLOW OPERATIONNEL DE 841 MILLIONS EN 2019 * SCOR DIT QUE LE RENDEMENT DES CAPITAUX PROPRES EST DE 7,0%, 636 PDB AU-DESSUS DU TAUX SANS RISQUE * SCOR - LEVIER FINANCIER S'ÉLÈVE À 26,4% AU 31 DÉCEMBRE 2019, AMÉLIORANT DE 1,1% LES POINTS PAR RAPPORT AU 31 DÉCEMBRE 2018 * SCOR - LES CAPITAUX PROPRES S'ÉLÈVENT À 6374 MILLIONS D'EUROS AU 31 DÉCEMBRE 2019, EN HAUSSE DE 546 MILLIONS D'EUROS PAR RAPPORT AU 31 DÉCEMBRE 2018, APRÈS LA CONTRIBUTION DU BENEFICE DE 422 MLNS D'EUROS ET LE PAIEMENT DE DIVIDENDE DE 325 MILLIONS * SCOR - LE RATIO DE SOLVABILITÉ ESTIMÉ DU GROUPE FY EST DE 226% AU 31 DÉCEMBRE 2019, AU-DESSUS DE LA FOURCHETTE DE SOLVABILITÉ OPTIMALE DE 185% - 220%, TELLE QUE DÉFINIE DANS LE PLAN STRATÉGIQUE «QUANTUM LEAP» * SCOR PROPOSE UN DIVIDENDE DE 1,80 EURO PAR ACTION AU TITRE DE L'ANNÉE 2019 Texte original sur Eikon .... Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur [ ] (Rédaction de Paris)

