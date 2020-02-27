Nikkei 225
21 948.23
0.00%
Scor - Resultat net de €422 mlns (+31%) en 2019, dividende €1,80
Reuters27/02/2020 à 07:28

    27 février (Reuters) - 
    * SCOR - RESULTAT NET 2019 DE €422 MILLIONS, DIVIDENDE DE
€1,80
PAR ACTION
    * SCOR-PRIMES SOUSCRITES EMISES DE 16.341 MILLIONS D'EUROS
EN
2019, EN HAUSSE DE 4,1% A CHANGES CONSTANTS  (+7,1% A CHANGES
COURANTS)
    * SCOR - CASH FLOW OPERATIONNEL  DE 841 MILLIONS EN 2019
    * SCOR DIT QUE LE RENDEMENT DES CAPITAUX PROPRES EST DE
7,0%, 636
PDB AU-DESSUS DU TAUX SANS RISQUE
    * SCOR - LEVIER FINANCIER S'ÉLÈVE À 26,4% AU 31 DÉCEMBRE
2019,
AMÉLIORANT DE 1,1% LES POINTS PAR RAPPORT AU 31 DÉCEMBRE 2018
    * SCOR - LES CAPITAUX PROPRES S'ÉLÈVENT À 6374 MILLIONS
D'EUROS AU
31 DÉCEMBRE 2019, EN HAUSSE DE 546 MILLIONS D'EUROS PAR RAPPORT
AU 31 DÉCEMBRE 2018, APRÈS LA CONTRIBUTION DU BENEFICE DE 422
MLNS D'EUROS ET LE PAIEMENT DE DIVIDENDE DE 325 MILLIONS
    * SCOR - LE RATIO DE SOLVABILITÉ ESTIMÉ DU GROUPE FY EST DE
226%
AU 31 DÉCEMBRE 2019, AU-DESSUS DE LA FOURCHETTE DE SOLVABILITÉ
OPTIMALE DE 185% - 220%, TELLE QUE DÉFINIE DANS LE PLAN
STRATÉGIQUE «QUANTUM LEAP»
    * SCOR PROPOSE UN DIVIDENDE DE 1,80 EURO PAR ACTION AU TITRE
DE
L'ANNÉE 2019

Texte original sur Eikon 
 (Rédaction de Paris)
