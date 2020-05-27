Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Sanofi annonce céder 21,6 mlns d'actions Regeneron Reuters • 27/05/2020 à 02:11









26 mai (Reuters) - SANOFI SASY.PA ANNONCE CÉDER 21,6 MILLIONS D'ACTIONS REGENERON * LES RECETTES BRUTES DE 11,1 MILLIARDS DE DOLLARS PERMETTRONT D'ACCROÎTRE LA CAPACITÉ DU GROUPE À RÉALISER SA STRATÉGIE D'INNOVATION ET DE CROISSANCE * LES ACTIONS ORDINAIRES DE REGENERON SERONT PROPOSÉES AUX PRIX UNITAIRE DE 515 DOLLARS Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur SASY.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées SANOFI Euronext Paris -1.30%