Rothschild & Co affiche un CA au T1 en baisse à €606,2 mlns
09/05/2023 Reuters
9 mai (Reuters) - Rothschild & Co SCA ROTH.PA :
* LES REVENUS AU T1 SONT EN BAISSE DE 10% À 606,2 MILLIONS D’EUROS (T1 2022 : 675,3 MILLIONS D’EUROS)
* PERSPECTIVES: SOUS RÉSERVE DE CIRCONSTANCES EXOGÈNES, NOS TROIS MÉTIERS CONTINUERONT D’AFFICHER DES PERFORMANCES DE BONNE FACTURE EN 2023, BIEN QU’EN DEÇÀ DES NIVEAUX DE 2022
* PERSPECTIVES: MERCHANT BANKING: LA CROISSANCE DES REVENUS RÉCURRENTS SE POURSUIVRA CONFORMÉMENT AUX LEVÉES DE FONDS ET À NOS PLANS DE DÉPLOIEMENT DE CAPITAL, BIEN QU'À UN RYTHME PLUS LENT QUE CELUI OBSERVÉ AU T1 2023
* PERSPECTIVES: BANQUE PRIVÉE ET GESTION D'ACTIFS: LA CROISSANCE RECORD DE LA MARGE D'INTÉRÊTS NETTE CE TRIMESTRE DEVRAIT RALENTIR PUIS S'INVERSER À MESURE DE LA HAUSSE DU COÛT DE FINANCEMENT
