Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Report de la décision du tribunal de commerce sur l'avenir de Bourbon Reuters • 11/02/2020 à 17:14









11 février (Reuters) - Bourbon Corporation SA GPBN.PA : * LE TRIBUNAL DE COMMERCE DE MARSEILLE REPORTE SA DÉCISION SUR L'AVENIR DE BOURBON CORPORATION-COMMUNIQUE * LE TRIBUNAL A RENOUVELÉ LA PÉRIODE D'OBSERVATION ET STATUERA SOUS PEU SUR LA DATE D'EXAMEN DE LA LIQUIDATION JUDICIAIRE-COMMUNIQUE * LA COTATION DE BOURBON RESTE SUSPENDUE JUSQU'À NOUVEL ORDRE -COMMUNIQUE Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur GPBN.PA

Valeurs associées BOURBON CORP. Euronext Paris 0.00%