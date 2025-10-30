 Aller au contenu principal
Renault and US-based Stratus to develop cobalt-free batteries for EVs
information fournie par Reuters 30/10/2025 à 09:37

Automaker Renault's RENA.PA EV and software division Ampere, and U.S.-based start-up Stratus Materials said on Thursday they would jointly develop cobalt-free batteries for electric vehicles.

The car industry, faced with challenges to secure strategic mineral supplies, improve performance and reduce the cost and the weight of vehicles, is currently exploring various new technologies to store electricity.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume Editing by Bernadette Baum)

