QWAMPLIFY - 2019 RESULTS
CP28/01/2020 à 18:50

2019 ANNUAL RESULTS IN STRONG INCREASE AND GREATER THAN THE OBJECTIVES:
OPERATING RESULT : € 4,1 M (+89%) to 24% of the Gross Margin
GROUP NET INCOME : € 2,7M (vs - 428K€) to 16% of the Gross Margin
Q1 2020 REVENUES : € 6,7M (+6,3%) & GROSS MARGIN : € 4,4M (+0,7%)

Levallois-Perret, France, January 28th, 2020, Qwamplify (ISIN : FR0010889386 - Mnemonic : ALQWA), Qwamplify (ISIN: FR0010889386 - Mnemonic: ALQWA), a major player in France for digital & data marketing solutions announces today its annual results for the 2019 financial year (ended September 30, 2019), approved by the board of directors on January 28, 2020.

Valeurs associées

QWAMPLIFY
Euronext Paris +6.14%

