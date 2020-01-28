QWAMPLIFY - 2019 RESULTS

2019 ANNUAL RESULTS IN STRONG INCREASE AND GREATER THAN THE OBJECTIVES:

OPERATING RESULT : € 4,1 M (+89%) to 24% of the Gross Margin

GROUP NET INCOME : € 2,7M (vs - 428K€) to 16% of the Gross Margin

Q1 2020 REVENUES : € 6,7M (+6,3%) & GROSS MARGIN : € 4,4M (+0,7%)



Levallois-Perret, France, January 28th, 2020, Qwamplify (ISIN : FR0010889386 - Mnemonic : ALQWA), Qwamplify (ISIN: FR0010889386 - Mnemonic: ALQWA), a major player in France for digital & data marketing solutions announces today its annual results for the 2019 financial year (ended September 30, 2019), approved by the board of directors on January 28, 2020.