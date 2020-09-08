Positive initial data from a Phase 1 trial with Transgene's oncolytic virus TG6002

Intravenous administration of TG6002 is well tolerated and induces the production of a chemotherapy agent (5-FU) via its replication in tumor cells







Strasbourg, France, September 8, 2020, 5:45 pm CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announces first positive data from the Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the intravenous administration of TG6002 in patients with advanced gastrointestinal tumors.



The trial aims at confirming the good tolerability of ascending doses of intravenous TG6002 and at providing the first translational data from this novel route of administration.



