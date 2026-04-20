Polygone, linked to GL Events CEO Olivier Ginon, sells 10 million Euro stake

* GL Events announced that Polygone, linked to CEO Olivier Ginon, sold 309 598 GL Events shares at an aggregate price of EUR 32,3 per share on Euronext Paris. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. GL Events SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 20, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

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