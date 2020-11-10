Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
CAC 40
5 347.27
+0.21%
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
Espace Membre Boursorama

Erreur d'authentification

Votre compte a été clôturé.

Vous êtes authentifié. Nous chargeons votre espace membre.

Pour des raisons de sécurité et pour continuer à accéder à votre espace membre, nous vous remercions de bien vouloir valider votre compte membre en cliquant sur le lien suivant : Je valide mon compte membre
Vous allez recevoir un email à l'adresse indiquée lorsque vous aviez créé votre compte.
Cliquez ensuite sur le lien présent dans le mail. Vous pourrez alors de nouveau accéder à votre compte membre.
Si vous n'avez pas reçu cet email, contactez-nous

Un email de confirmation vient de vous être adressé.

  • 8 caractères minimum

  • 1 majuscule

  • 1 minuscule

  • 1 chiffre

  • 1 caractère spécial

  • Différent de votre pseudo

  • Les deux mots de passe sont identiques

Mot de passe oublié ?

Bénéficiez gratuitement de fonctionnalités et de services additionnels. Devenez membre

Identifiant/Mot de passe oublié
Si vous êtes Membre de la Communauté Boursorama, veuillez indiquer l'adresse email que vous avez fournie lors de votre enregistrement pour recevoir votre identifiant et/ou ré-initialiser votre mot de passe :

Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre

Fermer

CAC 40
5 347.27
+0.21%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

Pharnext 2019 Universal Registration Document Approved by AMF
Boursorama CP10/11/2020 à 08:30

PARIS, France, 08:30 a.m. CET, November 10, 2020 - Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA), an advanced late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company pioneering new approaches to developing innovative drug combinations based on big genomics data and artificial intelligence ("Company") using its PLEOTHERAPY(TM) platform, today announced that its 2019 Universal Registration Document has been approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on November 9, 2020 under number N° R. 20-029.


The Universal Registration Document is available to the public, in English only, on Pharnext website at www.pharnext.com, under Investors/Regulated Information and also on the AMF website at www.amf-france.org. Copies of this Universal Registration Document are available free of charge from Pharnext (46, rue Saint-Lazare 75009 Paris).


About Pharnext
Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development.

Valeurs associées

PHARNEXT
Euronext Paris +3.54%

1 commentaire

Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement

  • Milbona.13
    08:53

    Pourrait on le lire en belge, une fois ?

    Signaler un abus

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

Mes listes

Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste

valeur

dernier

var.
BoursoramaBanque_BLANC
Pages les plus populaires
Contacts
L'offre Boursorama Banque
Liens utiles

Les Risques en Bourse

Fermer