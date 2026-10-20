Pernod Ricard annonce une offre de rachat sur sept souches d'obligations existantes et son intention d'émettre

Pernod Ricard PERP.PA :
* PERNOD RICARD ANNONCE LE LANCEMENT D'UNE OFFRE DE RACHAT SUR SEPT SOUCHES D'OBLIGATIONS EXISTANTES ET ANNONCE SON INTENTION D'ÉMETTRE
* IL S'AGIT DES SEPT SOUCHES D'OBLIGATIONS À ÉCHÉANCE EN SEPTEMBRE 2027, OCTOBRE 2027, NOVEMBRE 2028, AVRIL 2030, NOVEMBRE 2030, MARS 2032 ET NOVEMBRE 2032
* LES RÉSULTATS DE L'OFFRE DE RACHAT DEVRAIENT ÊTRE ANNONCÉS LE 28 OCTOBRE
Texte original nPLX2519GX
Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur PERP.PA
(Rédaction de Gdansk)
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