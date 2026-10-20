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Pernod Ricard annonce une offre de rachat sur sept souches d'obligations existantes et son intention d'émettre
information fournie par Reuters 20/10/2026 à 10:10

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Pernod Ricard PERP.PA :

* PERNOD RICARD ANNONCE LE LANCEMENT D'UNE OFFRE DE RACHAT SUR SEPT SOUCHES D'OBLIGATIONS EXISTANTES ET ANNONCE SON INTENTION D'ÉMETTRE

* IL S'AGIT DES SEPT SOUCHES D'OBLIGATIONS À ÉCHÉANCE EN SEPTEMBRE 2027, OCTOBRE 2027, NOVEMBRE 2028, AVRIL 2030, NOVEMBRE 2030, MARS 2032 ET NOVEMBRE 2032

* LES RÉSULTATS DE L'OFFRE DE RACHAT DEVRAIENT ÊTRE ANNONCÉS LE 28 OCTOBRE

Texte original nPLX2519GX

Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur PERP.PA

(Rédaction de Gdansk)

Valeurs associées

PERNOD RICARD
67,740 EUR Euronext Paris +0,42%
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