PARROT : PARROT: 2025 FOURTH-QUARTER BUSINESS

February 20, 2026 - 8:00am CET

2025 FOURTH-QUARTER BUSINESS

Record end to the year, with the acceleration continuing

The Parrot group, a European leader for professional micro-UAVs, is reporting a record level of business for the fourth quarter, with consolidated revenues of €29.2m (+15% at constant exchange rates). For the full year in 2025, Group revenues came to €79.8m (+6% at constant exchange rates). The transition to the new generation of ANAFI UKR micro-UAVs was ramped up at the end of the year and has continued at the start of 2026. The Photogrammetry business also delivered a solid performance, driven by the latest generations of solutions. In this context, provisional results indicate that both business lines were slightly profitable in the second half of 2025 and the Group did not consume cash during this period, as in H2 2024. The audited results for 2025 will be published on March 27, 2026.

REVENUES

Unaudited, IFRS, €m and % of revenues Q4 2025

3 months Q4 2024

3 months Change 2025 2024 Change

current rates Change

constant rates Professional micro-UAVs 19.9 68% 19.4 73% +3% 47.9 60% 48.1 62% - +2% Photogrammetry 9.2 31% 7.0 27% +30% 31.8 40% 30.0 38% +6% +11% PARROT GROUP TOTAL* 29.2 100% 26.4 100% +10% 79.8 100% 78.1 100% +2% +6%

* comprising €0.1million from the Outflier subsidiary in 2025.

Professional micro-UAV business

Fourth-quarter revenues totaled €19.9m (€20.7m at constant exchange rates), compared with €19.4m for Q4 2024, which was also a record quarter. The professional micro-UAV business saw particularly strong momentum at the end of the year, with several tenders awarded to Parrot. These were quickly followed by orders. The success of the ANAFI UKR range, marketed since late 2024, has been confirmed.

In 2025, the micro-UAV business generated €47.9m of revenues (€49.1m at constant exchange rates), stable at current exchange rates and up 2% at constant rates. More than 4,000 premium ISR micro-UAVs were sold during the year. The ANAFI UKR value proposition - autonomous flight with onboard AI, optical navigation for GNSS-denied flight, compact and rapidly deployable format - helped ensure an effective transition from the ANAFI USA range in less than 18 months. The CHUCK 3.0 autopilot moved into an advanced integration phase with the first partners in Taiwan.

This acceleration is continuing at the start of 2026, accompanied by a ramping up of sourcing, in Europe and the United States, assembly, in South Korea, and final integration, in France. This industrial and logistics organization supports a client base that is 85% international, “NATO & partners”, covering around 40 countries across Europe, the United States and the JAPAC region. The robust commercial trends are benefiting from both new deployments and sales to existing clients, who are expanding their use cases and renewing their fleets, building on their longstanding relationship with Parrot.

Photogrammetry business

The photogrammetry business (Pix4D) recorded €9.2m of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025 (€9.6m at constant exchange rates), compared with €7.0m for Q4 2024, up +30% (+37% at constant exchange rates). The transition towards subscription based solutions is ongoing. Growth reflects the increase in sales of new solutions, which now make up more than two thirds of revenues, as well as the success of the advanced mobile modeling applications.

In 2025, the photogrammetry business recorded full-year revenues of €31.8m (€33.3m at constant exchange rates), with +6% growth at current exchange rates and +11% at constant rates. The change in the US dollar weighed on revenues throughout the year. Direct sales, focused on key accounts and institutions in Europe, the United States and Japan, increased rapidly, in line with the strategy for growing integration, and represented around one third of sales at end-2025, alongside e-commerce and sales through the distributor network.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2026, Parrot expects significant growth compared with the first quarter of 2025. The Group is fully committed to delivering this, and has the financial resources required to support this ramp-up, while continuing to invest in the development of its offering.

Over the full year, the scale of the major micro-UAV contracts already secured provides a solid foundation. While the full-year trajectory for business is still dependent on unstable contracting timelines, the structuring of procurement channels in Europe and the United States (NSPA, Blue UAS), combined with the high level of certification across the Group's range, is helping further strengthen visibility.

The acceleration of the photogrammetry business, in terms of both subscriptions and new solutions, is particularly positive and is expected to be consolidated. It is supported by the stronger integration of its technologies into professional solutions, as well as their use on the move through dedicated applications.

The Group will be able to clarify the outlook when it publishes its audited full-year earnings on Friday March 27, 2026.

Next financial date: 2025 full-year earnings: Friday March 27, 2026

ABOUT PARROT

Parrot is Europe's leading group in the field of professional micro-UAVs and 3D mapping and modeling solutions. The Group designs, develops and markets a complementary range of high-performance micro-UAVs and photogrammetry software, serving both operational and analytical needs of security forces, industrial and commercial operators as well as public authorities worldwide.

Parrot integrates artificial intelligence at the core of its microdrone systems, enabling advanced capabilities in autonomous flight, detection, tracking, and analysis in complex environments. Its ANAFI range, renowned for its compact design, robustness and ease of deployment, is built to meet the demanding requirements of critical missions in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), public safety, and technical inspection.

Parrot is also behind Pix4D, a leading suite of software solutions for photogrammetry and geospatial data processing. Designed for professionals in surveying, construction, infrastructure, agriculture, public safety and environmental monitoring, Pix4D enables advanced 2D and 3D modeling, mapping and digital twin generation.

Founded in 1994 by Henri Seydoux, Chairman, CEO and main shareholder, Parrot is headquartered in Paris and develops its products in Europe. Manufacturing is carried out in the United States and South Korea, combining technological sovereignty with industrial agility. The Group employs over 400 people and generates most of its revenue, €78 million in 2024, internationally. With subsidiaries in Switzerland, the United States, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Germany and Spain, Parrot serves governments, enterprises and operators in more than 50 countries. Parrot is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0004038263 - PARRO). For more information: www.parrot.com , www.pix4d.com ?

