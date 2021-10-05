 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
OVH Cloud fixe une fourchette de prix entre 18,50 et 20 euros par action pour son IPO
information fournie par Reuters05/10/2021 à 06:41

5 octobre (Reuters) - OVH CLOUD:

* FOURCHETTE INDICATIVE DU PRIX DE L'OFFRE : ENTRE 18,50 EUROS ET 20,00 EUROS PAR ACTION

* LE DÉBUT DES NÉGOCIATIONS DES ACTIONS SUR EURONEXT PARIS SUR UNE BASE AVANT ÉMISSION EST PRÉVU LE 15 OCTOBRE

* FIXATION DU PRIX DE L’OFFRE PRÉVUE LE 14 OCTOBRE

* LE PRODUIT BRUT DE L'ÉMISSION DES ACTIONS NOUVELLES S'ÉLÈVERA À ENVIRON 350 MILLIONS D'EUROS

* OPTION DE SURALLOCATION: UNE OPTION PERMETTANT L’ACQUISITION D'AU PLUS 3,2 ACTIONS REPRÉSENTANT UN MAXIMUM DE 15% DU NOMBRE TOTAL DES ACTIONS NOUVELLES ET ACTIONS CÉDÉES INITIALES

(Gdansk Newsroom)

