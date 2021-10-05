OVH Cloud fixe une fourchette de prix entre 18,50 et 20 euros par action pour son IPO
information fournie par Reuters05/10/2021 à 06:41
5 octobre (Reuters) - OVH CLOUD:
* FOURCHETTE INDICATIVE DU PRIX DE L'OFFRE : ENTRE 18,50 EUROS ET 20,00 EUROS PAR ACTION
* LE DÉBUT DES NÉGOCIATIONS DES ACTIONS SUR EURONEXT PARIS SUR UNE BASE AVANT ÉMISSION EST PRÉVU LE 15 OCTOBRE
* FIXATION DU PRIX DE L’OFFRE PRÉVUE LE 14 OCTOBRE
* LE PRODUIT BRUT DE L'ÉMISSION DES ACTIONS NOUVELLES S'ÉLÈVERA À ENVIRON 350 MILLIONS D'EUROS
* OPTION DE SURALLOCATION: UNE OPTION PERMETTANT L’ACQUISITION D'AU PLUS 3,2 ACTIONS REPRÉSENTANT UN MAXIMUM DE 15% DU NOMBRE TOTAL DES ACTIONS NOUVELLES ET ACTIONS CÉDÉES INITIALES
