OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nantes, France – September 8, 2022, 6:00pm CEST – OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) announced today that the leadership team will attend several investor conferences in September and October 2022.



Conference details:



- H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Fireside chat with H.C. Wainwright’s Equity Research Associate, Sean Lee and

Alexis Vandier, OSE Immunotherapeutics’ Chief Executive Officer

Date: September 12-14, 2022

Location: New York, USA and virtually



- Amsterdam Midcap Event

Format: Investor meetings

Date: September 19, 2022

Location: Virtually



- Investor Access Event

Format: Investor meetings

Date: October 6 & 7, 2022

Location: Paris, FR



- HealthTech Innovation Days

Format: Investor meetings

Date: October 13 & 14, 2022

Location: Paris, FR



- European Midcap Event

Format: Investor meetings

Date: October 17 & 18, 2022

Location: Paris, FR