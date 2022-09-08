OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences
information fournie par Boursorama CP08/09/2022 à 18:00
Nantes, France – September 8, 2022, 6:00pm CEST – OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) announced today that the leadership team will attend several investor conferences in September and October 2022.
Conference details:
- H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
Format: Fireside chat with H.C. Wainwright’s Equity Research Associate, Sean Lee and
Alexis Vandier, OSE Immunotherapeutics’ Chief Executive Officer
Date: September 12-14, 2022
Location: New York, USA and virtually
- Amsterdam Midcap Event
Format: Investor meetings
Date: September 19, 2022
Location: Virtually
- Investor Access Event
Format: Investor meetings
Date: October 6 & 7, 2022
Location: Paris, FR
- HealthTech Innovation Days
Format: Investor meetings
Date: October 13 & 14, 2022
Location: Paris, FR
- European Midcap Event
Format: Investor meetings
Date: October 17 & 18, 2022
Location: Paris, FR
