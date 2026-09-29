Orange va déployer le réseau backbone de l’UE

Orange SA ORAN.PA :
* ORANGE BUSINESS A ÉTÉ CHOISI COMME PARTENAIRE DE CONFIANCE POUR LE RÉSEAU TESTA-EIRIS DE L'UE
* DÉPLOIERA, POUR LES ADMINISTRATIONS PUBLIQUES DES ÉTATS MEMBRES DE L'UE, UN BACKBONE PRIVÉ DE COMMUNICATIONS ISOLÉ ET HAUTEMENT SÉCURISÉ
Texte original [https://tinyurl.com/3nvwdscd]
Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ORAN.PA
(Rédaction de Gdansk)
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