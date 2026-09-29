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Orange va déployer le réseau backbone de l’UE
information fournie par Reuters 29/09/2026 à 10:35

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Orange SA ORAN.PA :

* ORANGE BUSINESS A ÉTÉ CHOISI COMME PARTENAIRE DE CONFIANCE POUR LE RÉSEAU TESTA-EIRIS DE L'UE

* DÉPLOIERA, POUR LES ADMINISTRATIONS PUBLIQUES DES ÉTATS MEMBRES DE L'UE, UN BACKBONE PRIVÉ DE COMMUNICATIONS ISOLÉ ET HAUTEMENT SÉCURISÉ

Texte original [https://tinyurl.com/3nvwdscd]

Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ORAN.PA

(Rédaction de Gdansk)

Valeurs associées

ORANGE
13,8400 EUR Euronext Paris -0,72%
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