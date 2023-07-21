 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
CAC 40
7 406.21
+0.29%
OL GROUPE : TRANSFER OF ABDOULAYE NDIAYE TO TROYES
information fournie par Actusnews21/07/2023 à 11:30

Lyon, July 20, 2023.

Olympique Lyonnais has transferred defender and Senegalese U23 international Abdoulaye Ndiaye to Troyes for €3.5 million plus a sell-on profit of 20% of the capital gain on any future transfer.

Abdoulaye came to Olympique Lyonnais in 2020 from Dakar Sacré Coeur, a partner club since 2015. He first attended the OL Academy before playing on the OL reserve team and making a few appearances with the professional squad. The 21-year-old fullback was on loan last season to SC Bastia (Ligue 2), where he appeared in 29 matches, including 27 starts, and scored one goal.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Abdoulaye every success for the continuation of his career with Troyes.


OL GROUPE

Tel : +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small – CAC Mid & Small – CAC All-Tradable – CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services

