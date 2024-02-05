 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
FEB 24 CAC 40 Index (10x)
7 598.00
-0.08%
OL GROUPE : DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 01/31/24
information fournie par Actusnews05/02/2024 à 16:35

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares 175 873 471
Number of real voting rights 169 578 848
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares) 		176 377 301

For more information:

OL Groupe

Tel : +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr 		Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services

Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : yJhsYcecl5yXnZxxlpZramVlZ5himZKWaWjIxGGcZcqYb2qRmmZlbcqYZnFllWtm
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com .

Information réglementée :
Total du nombre de droits de vote et du capital :
- Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/84060-olg-declaration-d_actions-et-nombre-de-droits-de-vote-31012024-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© Actusnews.

