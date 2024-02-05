OL GROUPE : DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 01/31/24

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:
|Total number of shares
|175 873 471
|Number of real voting rights
|169 578 848
|
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)
|176 377 301
For more information:
|
OL Groupe
Tel : +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
www.ol.fr
|
Euronext Paris - Segment C
Indices: CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
