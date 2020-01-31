Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Novacyt annonce le lancement d'un nouveau test sur le coronavirus Reuters • 31/01/2020 à 08:05









31 janvier (Reuters) - Novacyt SA ALNOV.PA : * LANCEMENT D'UN NOUVEAU TEST SUR LE CORONAVIRUS Texte original sur Eikon Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ALNOV.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées NOVACYT Euronext Paris +30.52%