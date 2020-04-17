Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Nicox - CA net de €1,7 mln au T1 Reuters • 17/04/2020 à 07:35









17 avril (Reuters) - * NICOX - CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRE NET POUR LE PREMIER TRIMESTRE 2020 DE €1,7 MILLION ET POSITION DE TRÉSORERIE DE €45,2 MILLIONS AU 31 MARS 2020

Valeurs associées NICOX Euronext Paris +0.13%