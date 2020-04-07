CAC 40
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

Nexity suspend ses objectifs et perspectives données au marché
Reuters07/04/2020 à 07:56

PARIS, 7 avril (Reuters) -

* NEXITY NEXI.PA - IL EST TROP TÔT POUR CHIFFRER L'IMPACT QUE LA CRISE DU COVID-19 AURA SUR LES COMPTES DE NEXITY EN 2020

* NEXITY A SUSPENDU L'ENSEMBLE DE SES OBJECTIFS ET PERSPECTIVES DONNÉES AU MARCHÉ

* NEXITY DIT AVOIR UNE TRÉSORERIE DU GROUPE DEMEURE TRÈS SOLIDE, AVEC, AU 31 MARS 2020 , UNE TRÉSORERIE DE €767 MLNS À LAQUELLE S'AJOUTENT €555 MLNS DE LIGNES DE CRÉDIT CONFIRMÉES ET NON TIRÉES

(Bureau de Paris)

Résultats d'entreprise
Dividendes

Valeurs associées

NEXITY
Euronext Paris +4.27%
© 2020 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

