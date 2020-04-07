Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Nexity suspend ses objectifs et perspectives données au marché Reuters • 07/04/2020 à 07:56









PARIS, 7 avril (Reuters) - * NEXITY NEXI.PA - IL EST TROP TÔT POUR CHIFFRER L'IMPACT QUE LA CRISE DU COVID-19 AURA SUR LES COMPTES DE NEXITY EN 2020 * NEXITY A SUSPENDU L'ENSEMBLE DE SES OBJECTIFS ET PERSPECTIVES DONNÉES AU MARCHÉ * NEXITY DIT AVOIR UNE TRÉSORERIE DU GROUPE DEMEURE TRÈS SOLIDE, AVEC, AU 31 MARS 2020 , UNE TRÉSORERIE DE €767 MLNS À LAQUELLE S'AJOUTENT €555 MLNS DE LIGNES DE CRÉDIT CONFIRMÉES ET NON TIRÉES (Bureau de Paris)

Valeurs associées NEXITY Euronext Paris +4.27%