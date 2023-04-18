New Data Showing that Transgene and NEC’s Individualized Cancer Vaccine TG4050 Induces Strong and Specific Immune Responses against Tumors Presented at AACR 2023

- New Phase I data confirm promising immunogenicity and efficacy profile of TG4050, an individualized neoantigen cancer vaccine developed by Transgene in collaboration with NEC Corporation



- In the head and neck cancer trial to date, all patients treated with TG4050 have remained disease-free, despite unfavorable systemic immunity and tumor micro-environment before treatment



- Transgene and NEC are considering the most appropriate path towards registration in head and neck, with a Phase II trial to be initiated in H2 2023



Strasbourg, France & Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2023, 9:00 a.m. CET/4:00 p.m. JST – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leader in IT, network and AI technologies, announced that new data will be presented today on TG4050, an individualized neoantigen cancer vaccine, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida. TG4050 is based on Transgene’s myvac® platform and powered by NEC’s cutting-edge AI capabilities.



.../...