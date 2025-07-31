NETGEM : Freely announces move into streaming devices

UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL 00:01 BST Thursday 31st July

Freely announces move into streaming devices

‘Plug-in and stream' devices bringing together free live and on demand TV

set to launch later this year

Download Freely assets HERE

United Kingdom, 31.07.2025: Everyone TV – the organisation leading the evolution of

free TV in the UK – today announces its expansion into streaming devices. Freely, the

free streaming platform backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and 5, will launch on Netgem

devices later this year, giving audiences the freedom to ‘plug-in and stream' live and on

demand TV all in one place.

Following a successful launch on new smart TVs in April last year, the move to streaming

devices will make Freely accessible to even more UK households, enabling them to stream

live channels from the nation's biggest broadcasters, all in one place, for free.

French entertainment technology company Netgem is confirmed as Freely's first ‘plug-in

and stream' device partner and will enable Freely to run on televisions that do not have

the platform built-in, via a simple and affordable plug-in puck.

Today's news represents a significant step forward in Everyone TV's long-term strategy

to ensure that free-to-view content remains easily accessible and visible in a streaming

era. Whether built into your next-generation smart TV or plugged into your current one,

Freely will offer the same trusted experience – all in one place, for free.

As a leading provider of digital entertainment services, Netgem has designed the small

and modern device to provide a seamless and intuitive user experience, integrating the

Freely interface at its core and giving easy access to stream live TV and on demand freeto-

air shows, sitting alongside access to popular global and local streaming applications.

The puck device will also include additional streaming channels and provide access to

Netgem's Cloud Gaming service, transforming the television into a comprehensive

entertainment hub for all members of the household.

This development continues Freely's strong growth trajectory, coming on the heels of its

major integration deal with Roku Smart TVs, plus the growing line-up of TV

manufacturing partners including Hisense, Bush, Toshiba, Sharp, Panasonic, Philips,

JVC, TCL, Panasonic, Amazon Fire TV and METZ, as well as feature updates announced

earlier this year.

Freely ‘plug-in and stream' devices come with all the features and content audiences

have come to expect and enjoy from Freely Smart TVs including:

Favourite live and on demand TV, all in one place

• Access to more shows than any UK streaming service, with all your favourite

shows from BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4, 5, U, WATCH FREE UK, PBS America

and more, all in one place.

• More than 40 live channels, with more new and exclusive channels launching

this year.

Easy, simple & seamless interface

• Mini-Guide to help easily switch between channels; move seamlessly from live

to on demand, as well as pause and restart live TV.

• Save all your favourite shows from the UK's biggest free-to-air broadcasters

with My List.

• TV Guide with seven-day forward and backward functionality.

• Regular, automatic updates for constantly evolving features, channels and

content.

All you need is Wi-Fi

• No dish or aerial required

• No monthly subscription costs, all for free.

Jonathan Thompson, CEO, Everyone TV, said: “Freely was created to make free TV work

for everyone. Expanding to ‘plug-in and stream' devices is an important and natural next

step to ensure even more homes can enjoy the full Freely experience without the need

for a TV upgrade or paid subscription. In partnership with Netgem, we're launching

streaming devices to make it easier than ever for UK audiences to enjoy the nation's

favourite TV, for free, on the TV you already have.”

Sylvain Thevenot, Managing Director of Netgem U.K. “Netgem is delighted to introduce

the first Freely streaming device to the market with Everyone TV. This innovation

represents a game-changer for viewers who seek a streamlined TV and entertainment

experience delivered over Wi-Fi. The integration of Freely with Netgem's entertainment

service positions this streaming puck as the optimal choice for all households and

breathes a second life to all TV sets at an affordable price.”

Freely ‘plug-in and stream' devices will launch later this year from Netgem in selected

retail outlets.

More details including availability, pricing, additional functionality, content and more

partners are to be announced.

This announcement comes after BBC Director General, Tim Davie, previously supported

the separate idea of a streaming media device with Freely capabilities built-in, including

a radically simplified user interface specifically designed to help those yet to benefit from

IP services.

About Everyone TV

Everyone TV (formerly Digital UK) is a joint venture owned and supported by the UK's

leading public service broadcasters - BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and 5.

Leading the evolution of free TV into the streaming age, Everyone TV believes that great

quality TV should be accessible to all, regardless of location or income. Through

delivering compelling free TV services for audiences and advocating for the future of free

TV, Everyone TV ensures the best content made for British audiences remains free, easily

accessible and discoverable.

In 2024, Everyone TV launched Freely, a new streaming platform which allows viewers to

watch the best live and on demand TV for free, all in one place. Freely is now available in

the UK through the next generation of smart TVs.

Everyone TV also runs the UK's free-to-view TV platforms – Freeview and Freesat –

reaching over 15 million UK households.

Formerly known as Digital UK, the organisation updated its name to Everyone TV in

January 2023 to better reflect its mission – to champion free TV for all.

About Netgem:

Netgem has been since 1996 an Innovation leader in TV & Streaming, and now focuses

on providing advanced technology and content services to both Content

owners/Studios and Telecom Operators. Netgem has established itself as an essential

partner for telecom operators with over 35 Operators relying on Netgem