Neoen publie un chiffre d'affaires en hausse de 61% au T1

14 mai (Reuters) - Neoen SA NEOEN.PA a publié jeudi les résultats suivants: * CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES DU PREMIER TRIMESTRE 2020 EN HAUSSE DE 61% À 95,8 MILLIONS D'EUROS * PRODUCTION D'ÉLECTRICITÉ DE 1.110 GWH, EN PROGRESSION DE 59% SUR UN AN * NEOEN CONFIRME SON OBJECTIF D'EBITDA COMPRIS ENTRE 270 ET 300 MILLIONS D'EUROS POUR 2020, AVEC UNE MARGE D'EBITDA D'ENVIRON 80% * NEOEN RÉITÈRE SES OBJECTIFS OPÉRATIONNELS ET FINANCIERS POUR 2021 ET 2022 Texte original sur Eikon Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur NEOEN.PA

Valeurs associées NEOEN Euronext Paris -1.26%