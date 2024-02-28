 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Plus de 40 000 produits accessibles à 0€ de frais de courtage
Découvrir Boursomarkets
MAR 24 CAC 40 Index (10x)
7 974.00
+0.10%
  2. Aide
  2. Aide
Fermer
MAR 24 CAC 40 Index (10x)
7 974.00
+0.10%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

Neoen affiche un CA annuel en hausse à 524,4 millions d'euros
information fournie par Reuters28/02/2024 à 18:28

Neoen SA NEOEN.PA :

* CA ANNUEL EUR 524,4 MLNS +4% À TAUX DE CHANGE CONSTANTS VERSUS 2022

* EBITDA AJUSTÉ ANNUEL EUR 474,8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 414,0 MILLION IL Y A UN AN

* PERSPECTIVES 2024: L'EBITDA AJUSTÉ DEVRAIT SE SITUER ENTRE 530 ET 560 MILLIONS D'EUROS

* PERSPECTIVES 2025: VISE UN EBITDA AJUSTÉ SUPÉRIEUR À 700 MILLIONS D'EUROS

Texte original sur Eikon ID:nNDL87zcNL Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur NEOEN.PA

(Rédaction de Gdansk)

Résultats d'entreprise

Valeurs associées

NEOEN
Euronext Paris -2.21%
© 2024 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank