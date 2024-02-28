Neoen affiche un CA annuel en hausse à 524,4 millions d'euros

Neoen SA NEOEN.PA :
* CA ANNUEL EUR 524,4 MLNS +4% À TAUX DE CHANGE CONSTANTS VERSUS 2022
* EBITDA AJUSTÉ ANNUEL EUR 474,8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 414,0 MILLION IL Y A UN AN
* PERSPECTIVES 2024: L'EBITDA AJUSTÉ DEVRAIT SE SITUER ENTRE 530 ET 560 MILLIONS D'EUROS
* PERSPECTIVES 2025: VISE UN EBITDA AJUSTÉ SUPÉRIEUR À 700 MILLIONS D'EUROS
Texte original sur Eikon ID:nNDL87zcNL Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur NEOEN.PA
(Rédaction de Gdansk)
0 commentaire
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer