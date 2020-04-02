Mithra annonce le lancement commercial de Myring(TM) en Allemagne, le plus grand marché européen

> Successful launch of Mithra's hormonal contraceptive ring in Germany under the trademark MYCIRQ®

> Germany is the largest European market and the second worldwide, with 3 million vaginal rings sold per year

> Mithra CDMO pursues the manufacturing of its Myring(TM) orders in compliance with all the measures required by the Belgian authorities



Liege, Belgium, 2 April 2020 - 7:30 CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health today announces the commercial launch of Myring(TM) in Germany, which is the largest European market and the second worldwide in terms of sales volume. With 3 million vaginal rings sold per year, the German contraceptive rings market is worth EUR 27 million per year.