Mithra annonce le lancement commercial de Myring(TM) en Allemagne, le plus grand marché européen
Boursorama CP•02/04/2020 à 07:30
> Successful launch of Mithra's hormonal contraceptive ring in Germany under the trademark MYCIRQ®
> Germany is the largest European market and the second worldwide, with 3 million vaginal rings sold per year
> Mithra CDMO pursues the manufacturing of its Myring(TM) orders in compliance with all the measures required by the Belgian authorities
Liege, Belgium, 2 April 2020 - 7:30 CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health today announces the commercial launch of Myring(TM) in Germany, which is the largest European market and the second worldwide in terms of sales volume. With 3 million vaginal rings sold per year, the German contraceptive rings market is worth EUR 27 million per year.
Valeurs associées
|Euronext Bruxelles
|0.00%
Mes listes
Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste
|
valeur
|
dernier
|
var.
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer