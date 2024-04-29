 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
MGI Showcases Life Science Excellence at ESCMID Global 2024 with Latest DNBSEQ-E25 Sequencer and New Partnership with ABL Diagnostics
information fournie par Boursorama CP 29/04/2024 à 18:00

Barcelona, Spain, 29 April 2024 – MGI Tech (MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, today introduced the latest addition to its range of sequencers, the portable and easy-to-use DNBSEQ-E25 platform, for the European and African market. In addition, the company showcased its current offering of laboratory automation and sequencing products, including the DNBSEQ-G99 and the entire workflow for the Million Microbiomes from Humans Project (MMHP), at the 34th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ESCMID Global also known as ECCMID 2024). During the event taking place from 27-30 April in Barcelona, MGI and ABL Diagnostics (Woippy, France, Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6) are pleased to announce its partnership and the compatibility of ABL Diagnostics’ DeepChek® assays with MGI’s DNBSEQ™ platforms.


Moreover, at this year’s ESCMID Global 2024, MGI announced a technical assessment of solutions by ABL Diagnostics (ABL), a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology genotyping. The ABL DeepChek® assays have been successfully tested on MGI’s DNBSEQ-G400 and DNBSEQ-G99 platforms. Further verification and validation studies of the DeepChek® assays will also be performed on the newly launched DNBSEQ-E25.

