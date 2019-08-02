Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Mersen - CA de 950 millions d'euros en 2019 (+8,2 %) Reuters • 30/01/2020 à 17:54









30 janvier (Reuters) - Mersen SA CBLP.PA : * MERSEN - CA DE 950 MILLIONS D'EUROS EN 2019 (+8,2 %) Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur CBLP.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées MERSEN Euronext Paris -3.14%