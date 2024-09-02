Median Technologies to host two webcasts on September 5, 2024
“eyonis™ LCS: New Horizons in Fighting Lung Cancer”
Sophia-Antipolis, France - Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA/SME eligible, “Median” or “The Company”) will host two live webcasts on September 5, 2024.
Following the recent release of results of the eyonis™ LCS REALITY study, Fredrik Brag, CEO and Founder of Median Technologies, will offer further insights into the significance of eyonis™ LCS and discuss the next steps for Median's novel Software as a Medical Device.
• September 5, 2024 - 4:00 pm CEST / 10:00 am EDT (English): Sign-up Link
• September 5, 2024 - 6:00 pm CEST / 12:00 pm EDT (French): Sign-up Link
Webcast replays will be available on Median’s corporate website shortly after the live sessions.
