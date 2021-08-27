Lyxor Asset Management obtient le label ISR pour 11 nouveaux ETF
information fournie par Newsmanagers27/08/2021 à 10:15
(NEWSManagers.com) - Lyxor Asset Management a obtenu le label ISR dans sa nouvelle version pour 11 nouveaux ETF obligataires et thématiques.
Les fonds nouvellement labellisés sont les suivants :
o LYXOR ESG EURO CORPORATE BOND (DR) UCITS ETF
o LYXOR ESG EURO CORPORATE BOND EX FINANCIALS (DR) UCITS ETF
o LYXOR ESG USD CORPORATE BOND (DR) UCITS ETF
o LYXOR ESG EURO HIGH YIELD (DR) UCITS ETF
o LYXOR ESG USD HIGH YIELD (DR) UCITS ETF
o LYXOR MSCI FUTURE MOBILITY ESG FILTERED (DR) UCITS ETF
o LYXOR MSCI MILLENIALS ESG FILTERED (DR) UCITS ETF
o LYXOR MSCI DIGITAL ECONOMY ESG FILTERED (DR) UCITS ETF
o LYXOR MSCI DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY ESG FILTERED (DR) UCITS ETF
o LYXOR MSCI SMART CITIES ESG FILTERED (DR) UCITS ETF
o LYXOR GLOBAL GENDER EQUALITY (DR) UCITS ETF
