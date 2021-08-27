 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Lyxor Asset Management obtient le label ISR pour 11 nouveaux ETF
information fournie par Newsmanagers27/08/2021 à 10:15

(NEWSManagers.com) - Lyxor Asset Management a obtenu le label ISR dans sa nouvelle version pour 11 nouveaux ETF obligataires et thématiques.

Les fonds nouvellement labellisés sont les suivants :

o LYXOR ESG EURO CORPORATE BOND (DR) UCITS ETF

o LYXOR ESG EURO CORPORATE BOND EX FINANCIALS (DR) UCITS ETF

o LYXOR ESG USD CORPORATE BOND (DR) UCITS ETF

o LYXOR ESG EURO HIGH YIELD (DR) UCITS ETF

o LYXOR ESG USD HIGH YIELD (DR) UCITS ETF

o LYXOR MSCI FUTURE MOBILITY ESG FILTERED (DR) UCITS ETF

o LYXOR MSCI MILLENIALS ESG FILTERED (DR) UCITS ETF

o LYXOR MSCI DIGITAL ECONOMY ESG FILTERED (DR) UCITS ETF

o LYXOR MSCI DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY ESG FILTERED (DR) UCITS ETF

o LYXOR MSCI SMART CITIES ESG FILTERED (DR) UCITS ETF

o LYXOR GLOBAL GENDER EQUALITY (DR) UCITS ETF

Aucune partie de cette publication ne doit être photocopiée, diffusée, publiée, réécrite, ou redistribuée sous quelque forme que ce soit et par quelque moyen que ce soit sans un accord écrit préalable de la société AGEFI SA éditrice du flux Newsmanagers. Ces conditions sont prévues par les dispositions du Code de la propriété intellectuelle. Copyright 2021 Newsmanagers.

