LVMH-Report de l'AG du 16 avril au 30 juin

25 mars (Reuters) - Lvmh LVMH.PA : * ANNONCE LE REPORT DE SON AG DU 16 AVRIL AU 30 JUIN PROCHAIN Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur LVMH.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées CHRISTIAN DIOR Euronext Paris +8.83% LVMH MOET VUITTON Euronext Paris +7.18%