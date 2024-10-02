LVMH et la Formule annoncent un partenariat mondial de 10 ans

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE LVMH.PA :
* LA FORMULE 1 ET LVMH ANNONCENT UN PARTENARIAT MONDIAL DE 10 ANS
* LVMH DEVIENDRA PARTENAIRE MONDIAL DE LA FORMULE 1 À PARTIR DE 2025 DANS LE CADRE D'UN ACCORD DE 10 ANS
Texte original [https://tinyurl.com/3fhfjpps] Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur LVMH.PA
(Rédaction de Gdansk)
