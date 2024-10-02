 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
OCT 24 CAC 40 Index (10x)
7 595,00
+0,11%
LVMH et la Formule annoncent un partenariat mondial de 10 ans
information fournie par Reuters 02/10/2024 à 18:14

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE LVMH.PA :

* LA FORMULE 1 ET LVMH ANNONCENT UN PARTENARIAT MONDIAL DE 10 ANS

* LVMH DEVIENDRA PARTENAIRE MONDIAL DE LA FORMULE 1 À PARTIR DE 2025 DANS LE CADRE D'UN ACCORD DE 10 ANS

Texte original [https://tinyurl.com/3fhfjpps] Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur LVMH.PA

(Rédaction de Gdansk)

