Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Les actionnaires de Vivendi approuvent un dividende de €0,60 euro par action Reuters • 20/04/2020 à 17:48









20 avril (Reuters) - * LES ACTIONNAIRES DE VIVENDI APPROUVENT LE VERSEMENT D'UN DIVIDENDE DE 0,60 EURO PAR ACTION * LES ACTIONNAIRES DE VIVENDI APPROUVENT LA DESIGNATION DE LAURENT DASSAULT AU CONSEIL DE SURVEILLANCE * LES ACTIONNAIRES DE VIVENDI APPROUVENT LE RENOUVELLEMENT DU MANDAT DE YANNICK BOLLORE AU CONSEIL DE SURVEILLANCE

Valeurs associées VIVENDI Euronext Paris +4.02%