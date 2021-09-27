Lagardère lance une offre de rachat sur ses obligations existantes de eur 500 mlns
27 septembre (Reuters) - Lagardere SA LAGA.PA :
* LAGARDÈRE LANCE UNE OFFRE DE RACHAT SUR SES OBLIGATIONS EXISTANTES DE 500.000.000€ PORTANT INTÉRÊTS AU TAUX DE 2,75% L'AN ET VENANT À ÉCHÉANCE EN 2023
* ANNONCE SON INTENTION D'ÉMETTRE DE NOUVELLES OBLIGATIONS SENIORS NON GARANTIES LIBELLÉES EN EUROS
* L'OBJECTIF DE CETTE OFFRE DE RACHAT EST, NOTAMMENT, DE GÉRER PROACTIVEMENT L'ENDETTEMENT DE LA SOCIÉTÉ ET D'ÉTENDRE SES ÉCHÉANCES OBLIGATAIRES
* LES NOUVELLES OBLIGATIONS NE SERONT OFFERTES QU'EN DEHORS DES ÉTATS-UNIS CONFORMÉMENT À LA RÉGLEMENTATION AMÉRICAINE « REGULATION S » DANS LE CADRE DU U.S. SECURITIES ACT DE 1933, TEL QUE MODIFIÉ (LE « SECURITIES ACT »), SOUS RÉSERVE DES CONDITIONS DE MARCHÉ ET D'AUTRES CONDITIONS
* RIEN NE GARANTIT QUE L'OFFRE SERA RÉALISÉE NI, SI ELLE EST RÉALISÉE, LES CONDITIONS DANS LESQUELLES ELLE LE SERA
