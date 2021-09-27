 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Lagardère lance une offre de rachat sur ses obligations existantes de eur 500 mlns
information fournie par Reuters27/09/2021 à 10:16

27 septembre (Reuters) - Lagardere SA LAGA.PA :

* LAGARDÈRE LANCE UNE OFFRE DE RACHAT SUR SES OBLIGATIONS EXISTANTES DE 500.000.000€ PORTANT INTÉRÊTS AU TAUX DE 2,75% L'AN ET VENANT À ÉCHÉANCE EN 2023

* ANNONCE SON INTENTION D'ÉMETTRE DE NOUVELLES OBLIGATIONS SENIORS NON GARANTIES LIBELLÉES EN EUROS

* L'OBJECTIF DE CETTE OFFRE DE RACHAT EST, NOTAMMENT, DE GÉRER PROACTIVEMENT L'ENDETTEMENT DE LA SOCIÉTÉ ET D'ÉTENDRE SES ÉCHÉANCES OBLIGATAIRES

* LES NOUVELLES OBLIGATIONS NE SERONT OFFERTES QU'EN DEHORS DES ÉTATS-UNIS CONFORMÉMENT À LA RÉGLEMENTATION AMÉRICAINE « REGULATION S » DANS LE CADRE DU U.S. SECURITIES ACT DE 1933, TEL QUE MODIFIÉ (LE « SECURITIES ACT »), SOUS RÉSERVE DES CONDITIONS DE MARCHÉ ET D'AUTRES CONDITIONS

* RIEN NE GARANTIT QUE L'OFFRE SERA RÉALISÉE NI, SI ELLE EST RÉALISÉE, LES CONDITIONS DANS LESQUELLES ELLE LE SERA

Texte original sur Eikon Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur LAGA.PA

(Gdansk Newsroom)

