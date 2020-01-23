Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client La filiale bancaire d'Orange comptait 500.000 clients en France fin 2019-PDG Reuters • 23/01/2020 à 15:37









23 janvier (Reuters) - Orange SA ORAN.PA : * LA FILIALE BANCAIRE D'ORANGE COMPTAIT 500.000 CLIENTS EN FRANCE FIN 2019-PDG Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ORAN.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées ORANGE Euronext Paris -0.61%