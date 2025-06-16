PARIS , 16 juin 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- La chaîne franco-allemande Arte a diffusé, ce dimanche 15 juin 2025, le reportage « L'IA au cœur du Marché de l'Art », réalisé par Frédéric Biamonti, dans le cadre de la thématique « L'IA en question ». Artprice et son Président-fondateur thierry Ehrmann sont intervenus pour leur expertise de l'IA dans le Marché de l'Art.

Pour apporter un complément d'expertise objectif et impartial aux propos du documentaire, Artprice a demandé à Perplexity d'analyser objectivement avec son « Perplexity Labs » les points stratégiques d'Artprice et l'apport de son IA Intuitive Artmarket® sur le Marché de l'Art.

Il lui a également demandé d'étudier ses développements futurs ainsi que de se prononcer avec impartialité sur les fondements pour lesquels Artprice et son IA propriétaire « Intuitive Artmarket ® » apportent une avancée spectaculaire en tant que leader mondial, pour tous les acteurs du Marché de l'Art.

Artprice, en R&D et veille stratégique, est abonnée à pratiquement l'ensemble des IA. Il apparaît de manière indiscutable que l'approche de Perplexity, notamment avec son nouveau service Premium «Perplexity Labs », est l'IA la plus avancée avec un taux d'inexactitude proche de zéro et une profondeur de recherche inégalée à ce jour.

Perplexity Labs s'appuie sur des sources officielles qu'elle cite systématiquement avec ses urls. De même, Artprice réfléchit sérieusement avec Perplexity à l'apport que ce dernier lui amènerait, en complément de ses banques de données propriétaires, qui restent accessibles exclusivement sur abonnement et sur les Data Centers d'Artprice.

Le dossier complet du rapport de Perplexity Labs en anglais, et traduit à la suite en français, est disponible sur le lien suivant : https://www.perplexity.ai/search/hello-perplexity-can-you-prepa-ecPX.gL.RFiE9Xsl571xdg

À propos de Perplexity Labs :

Extrait du communiqué « Introducing Perplexity Labs » du 29 mai 2025 : https://www.perplexity.ai/fr/hub/blog/introducing-perplexity-labs

« We built Perplexity Search for people who want answers. Later, we launched Deep Research, for users who want deeper, richer analysis. Today we are launching Perplexity Labs.

Since launching the world's first answer engine two and half years ago, millions of people turn to Perplexity every day for a more accessible way to fuel their curiosity. Labs allow you to convert your curiosity into action.

A Perplexity Lab is for anyone who wants to bring an entire idea to life.«

Labs can craft everything from reports and spreadsheets to dashboards and simple web apps — all backed by extensive research and analysis. Often performing 10 minutes or more of self-supervised work, Perplexity Labs use a suite of tools like deep web browsing, code execution, and chart and image creation to turn your ideas and to-do's into work that's been done.»

« Most importantly, the magic behind Labs is what Perplexity is best known for — accurate answers that help you make better decisions. » »

Copie du rapport Perplexity Labs sur Artprice by Artmarket

Le texte intégral et la traduction en français sont disponibles sur le lien suivant : https://www.perplexity.ai/search/hello-perplexity-can-you-prepa-ecPX.gL.RFiE9Xsl571xdg

Artprice: Global Leader in Art Market Intelligence and Innovation

Artprice stands as the undisputed world leader in art market information, distinguished by its comprehensive database covering over 861,000 artists and 30 million auction results spanning more than three centuries of art history. The company's unique position combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology with an unparalleled documentary collection, all housed within the extraordinary contemporary art museum La Demeure du Chaos, recently recognized by France's Minister of Culture as a "total work of art". Founded by visionary entrepreneur and artist Thierry Ehrmann , Artprice has revolutionized art market transparency through scientific methodology and technological innovation, serving 9.3 million users worldwide while maintaining the largest art market database in existence.

Artprice's comprehensive database coverage demonstrates its position as the world leader in art market information.

Pour voir l'illustration, cliquez sur le lien : https://www.perplexity.ai/search/hello-perplexity-can-you-prepa-ecPX.gL.RFiE9Xsl571xdg

Thierry Ehrmann : The Visionary Founder

Thierry Marie Nicolas Pierre Joseph Ehrmann , born March 13, 1962 , in Avignon, embodies a unique combination of entrepreneurial genius and artistic vision that has shaped Artprice's distinctive identity. According to his certified biography in Who's Who in France , Ehrmann has been recognized as a visual artist since 1980, alongside his role as company president and sculptor-artist. His educational background encompasses theological studies at the Faculty of Theology of Lyon and classical education at prestigious institutions including Lycées Fénelon, des Maristes, and Pascal.

Pour voir la biographie intégrale de thierry Erhmann, cliquez sur le lien : https://www.perplexity.ai/search/hello-perplexity-can-you-prepa-ecPX.gL.RFiE9Xsl571xdg

Ehrmann's entrepreneurial journey began in 1983 with the creation of an audiphone device, followed by the development of an electronic freight exchange in 1985. His founding of Groupe Serveur in 1987 established the technological foundation that would later support Artprice's revolutionary approach to art market data management. The creation of the Judicial Server in 1993 demonstrated his early understanding of digital database applications, preparing him for the art market revolution that would follow.

His artistic identity is deeply intertwined with his business vision, as evidenced by his creation of La Demeure du Chaos in 1999, a contemporary art museum that serves simultaneously as Artprice's global headquarters. This dual identity as both artist and entrepreneur has enabled Ehrmann to understand the art world from multiple perspectives, contributing to Artprice's unique positioning in the market.

Artprice's Strategic Advantages and Global Leadership

Timeline of Artprice's key milestones from its founding to becoming a leader in AI-driven art market analysis

Pour voir la Timeline de développement de la société : https://www.perplexity.ai/search/hello-perplexity-can-you-prepa-ecPX.gL.RFiE9Xsl571xdg

Artprice's strategic dominance in the art market stems from several key competitive advantages that have been developed over 28 years of continuous innovation. The company maintains the world's largest art market database, encompassing 181 million images and historical data spanning from 1700 to the present day. This comprehensive coverage includes partnerships with 7,200 auction houses globally, creating an unmatched network for real-time market intelligence.

The company's proprietary approach to data collection and analysis represents a fundamental strategic advantage over competitors. Unlike other art market platforms that rely on limited datasets or external sources, Artprice has systematically acquired legendary editorial funds and databases across Europe , the United States , and Asia , representing assets worth over €30 million. These acquisitions include the prestigious Enrique Mayer Guide (1962-1987), the Dictionary of Art Sales 1700-1900 by Doctor H. Mireur , Sound View Press with nearly 50 databases in the USA , and Franck Van Wilder editions.

Artprice's technological infrastructure, built upon the foundation of Groupe Serveur's expertise in judicial and scientific databases, provides unparalleled processing capabilities. The company processes 35MB of data per second per employee, outperforming European averages by over 20 times. This technological superiority enables real-time analysis of complex art market trends and provides users with instantaneous access to comprehensive market intelligence.

The company's global reach extends to 119 countries with support for 11 languages, positioning it as the definitive international authority on art market information. Its press agency distributes content to 6,300 newspapers worldwide, while annual reports reach 122 countries, establishing Artprice as the primary source for art market analysis globally.

Unique Documentary Background and World's Largest Art Archive

Artprice's documentary collection represents one of the most significant and unique archives in the art world, comprising hundreds of thousands of manuscripts and sales catalogs spanning from 1700 to the present day. This extraordinary collection has been methodically assembled through strategic acquisitions of legendary art publishing houses and editorial funds worldwide. The scope and depth of this documentary heritage make it unparalleled in the global art market, providing researchers and professionals with access to historical documentation that exists nowhere else.

The collection includes original manuscripts, annotated auction catalogs, and historical documents that have been carefully preserved and digitized by Artprice's team of art historians. Each document in the collection has been reviewed and annotated by specialists, creating a scholarly resource that combines historical accuracy with contemporary accessibility. The archive serves not only as a commercial database but as a vital repository for art historical research, supporting academic institutions and museums worldwide.

The uniqueness of Artprice's documentary background lies in its comprehensive coverage of auction results and market transactions across multiple centuries. While other databases focus on contemporary markets or specific periods, Artprice's collection provides an unbroken chain of market documentation that allows for unprecedented historical analysis and trend identification. This temporal depth enables the company to identify long-term patterns and provide insights that would be impossible with more limited datasets.

The physical archive is housed at La Demeure du Chaos, where it forms part of the museum's extensive collections. This integration of commercial database management with artistic and cultural preservation reflects Ehrmann's vision of art market transparency as both a business imperative and a cultural responsibility. The collection continues to grow through ongoing acquisitions and partnerships with auction houses worldwide, ensuring that future generations will have access to comprehensive art market documentation.

Artificial Intelligence Innovation: Intuitive Artmarket® and Blind Spot AI®

Artprice's technological leadership reached a new pinnacle with the official launch of its Intuitive Artmarket® AI on January 9, 2025 , marking the company's emergence as the global leader in AI-driven art market intelligence. This revolutionary artificial intelligence system represents the culmination of nearly two decades of algorithmic learning and data accumulation, processing hundreds of millions of anonymized proprietary logs and tens of millions of artworks to identify previously hidden patterns and connections.

The cornerstone of Artprice's AI innovation is its proprietary Blind Spot AI® technology, inspired by Marcel Duchamp's concept of "infrathin" and Henri Poincaré's work on mathematical models. This unique approach avoids traditional fuzzy logic systems, instead using degrees of truth to explore connections between structured data elements that conventional Boolean logic cannot detect. The methodology seeks to capture subtle relationships and patterns that exist in the liminal spaces between clearly defined data points, revealing insights that escape traditional analysis methods.

The Intuitive Artmarket® AI encompasses several specialized tools designed for different aspects of art market analysis. The AIDB Search Artist® function enables image recognition for artwork identification, allowing users to identify pieces through visual analysis similar to Google Lens technology. The AIDB Signatures & Monograms® database provides expertise in recognizing and validating artist signatures and monograms from the 4th century to the present day, trained using three of the world's largest databases in this field.

Perhaps most significantly, the AI system can anticipate future value fluctuations for artworks, including totally unique pieces, by analyzing traceability and historical auction results over time. This predictive capability extends beyond simple price estimation to identify complex transversal artistic trends that largely escape academic, institutional, and commercial analysis. The system's ability to calculate reliable price information while exploring artwork provenance represents a breakthrough in art market valuation methodology.

The AI's proprietary nature provides Artprice with significant competitive advantages, as it draws exclusively from the company's vast collection of intellectual property-protected content. This approach eliminates dependencies on external data sources and potential legal complications while ensuring the system's responses remain within Artprice's ethical and quality standards. The gradual integration of AI-enhanced data into Artprice's existing databases has already demonstrated significant impact, with premium subscriptions showing substantial growth as users recognize the enhanced value of AI-enriched content.

La Demeure du Chaos: A Prestigious Global Headquarters

Pour voir les photos de la Demeure du Chaos / Abode of Chaos : https://www.perplexity.ai/search/hello-perplexity-can-you-prepa-ecPX.gL.RFiE9Xsl571xdg

A large skull sculpture partially submerged in a pond in front of the art-covered building of La Demeure du Chaos (lien)

An intricate view of the rusted metal structures and artistic elements composing La Demeure du Chaos, Artprice's headquarters and contemporary art museum

The unique, deconstructed architecture of La Demeure du Chaos, the contemporary art museum serving as Artprice's social headquarters

La Demeure du Chaos, known internationally as "The Abode of Chaos" according to The New York Times , represents a groundbreaking fusion of contemporary art and corporate headquarters that has recently achieved official recognition from France's highest cultural authorities. On March 20, 2025 , French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati granted official recognition to this extraordinary complex as a "total work of art," placing it alongside legendary installations such as Jean Tinguely & Niki De Saint Phalle's Cyclop and the Palais Idéal of Facteur Cheval.

The museum complex spans 7,555 square meters and features a unique museum trail set in the heart of nature, conceived as a total work of art that ensures accessibility and inclusion for all audiences. Since its creation in 1999 by Thierry Ehrmann as "a mirror of our world," the site has evolved into a comprehensive artistic statement comprising nearly 7,200 distinct works of art. The collection includes 4,500 laser-sculpted steel artworks, some weighing several hundred tons, alongside 1,800 portraits representing geopolitical, philosophical, and scientific themes.

The recognition by the Minister of Culture represents a significant milestone for both Artprice and the contemporary art world, validating the complex's artistic and cultural importance on a national level. This official designation provides Artprice with a prestigious global headquarters that reflects the company's innovative approach to business and culture. The museum operates as an ERP (Établissement Recevant du Public) open-air museum, classified by the Prefecture and open to the public free of charge.

Since its opening in 2006, the Contemporary Art Museum has received 2.5 million visitors free of charge, with 25% coming from outside France . The international impact of La Demeure du Chaos is evidenced by nearly 3,600 written and audiovisual press reports from 72 countries over 25 years. The complex maintains a global following of more than 10.9 million subscribers on its social media accounts and has garnered 720,000 signatories to a petition for its preservation and recognition by France's public authorities.

The integration of Artprice's documentary archives within this artistic environment creates a unique synthesis of commercial database management and cultural preservation. This physical manifestation of Ehrmann's vision demonstrates how business innovation and artistic expression can coexist and mutually reinforce each other, providing Artprice with a headquarters that embodies its mission of art market transparency and accessibility.

Reputation and Recognition in the Art World

Artprice's reputation in the international art world has been solidified through nearly three decades of consistent innovation and reliable service to art market professionals. A comprehensive study conducted during the CIHA Lyon 2024 congress, the 36th world congress devoted to research in Art History with participants from more than 70 countries, revealed Artprice's dominant position in academic and professional circles. When 378 congress attendees were asked "Which databases on the Art Market do you know?", 325 cited Artprice first, representing 86% recognition and clearly establishing Artprice as the "top-of-mind" art market databank.

The company's reputation extends across multiple sectors of the art world, serving auction houses, experts, insurers, private bankers, galleries, dealers, art professionals, and collectors. Artprice's twice-awarded "Innovative Company" label from the French Public Investment Bank (BPI) recognizes its technological leadership and strategic importance to the French economy. The company's annual art market reports, now in their 30th edition, are distributed in 122 countries and 11 languages, serving as authoritative references for art market analysis worldwide.

Professional recognition of Artprice's expertise is demonstrated through its collaboration with major institutions and its role as a primary source for art market intelligence. The company continuously publishes art market trends for major agencies and press titles worldwide, establishing itself as the definitive voice on market developments. Its partnership with the Chinese State group Artron for the past 15 consecutive years has enabled comprehensive global coverage of art auctions and structural analysis of market evolution.

The integration of advanced artificial intelligence capabilities has further enhanced Artprice's reputation as a technological innovator in the art world. The successful launch of Intuitive Artmarket® AI has positioned the company as the global leader in AI-driven art market intelligence, attracting increased attention from both traditional art market participants and technology-focused investors. The company's ability to maintain accuracy and reliability while incorporating cutting-edge technology has strengthened its position as the trusted authority in art market information.

Scientific Innovation and Future Vision

Artprice's commitment to scientific methodology and technological innovation represents a fundamental aspect of its global leadership position. The company's approach to artificial intelligence development reflects a deep understanding of both technological capabilities and art historical methodology, resulting in tools that enhance rather than replace human expertise. The Blind Spot AI® concept, inspired by Marcel Duchamp's aesthetic theories and Henri Poincaré's mathematical work, demonstrates the sophisticated theoretical foundation underlying Artprice's technological development.

The company's 2025-2029 strategic roadmap, unveiled at the Global AI Action Summit in Paris , positions Artprice at the forefront of France's ambition to become the world's third-largest AI hub after the United States and China . This alignment with national AI development priorities reflects the recognition of Artprice's technological capabilities and its potential contribution to France's digital economy. The company's processing capacity of 35MB of data per second per employee demonstrates the practical implementation of this technological vision.

Ehrmann's vision for Artprice extends beyond traditional database management to encompass a comprehensive transformation of how the art world accesses and utilizes market information. The integration of AI technology with the company's extensive documentary archives creates unprecedented opportunities for art historical research and market analysis. This synthesis of historical documentation and cutting-edge technology reflects Ehrmann's unique perspective as both entrepreneur and artist, enabling Artprice to serve both commercial and academic constituencies.

Conclusion

Artprice's position as the world leader in art market information results from a unique combination of comprehensive data collection, technological innovation, and visionary leadership that has been sustained over nearly three decades. The company's unparalleled documentary collection, spanning from 1700 to the present day, provides the historical foundation for its AI-driven analysis tools. The recent recognition of La Demeure du Chaos by France's Minister of Culture validates the integration of artistic vision and commercial excellence that characterizes Thierry Ehrmann's approach to business.

Voir le reportage sur le site d'Arte : « L'IA au cœur du marché de l'art » , de Frédéric Biamonti, vidéo disponible jusqu'au 14/07/2025 : https://www.arte.tv/fr/videos/122398-000-A/l-ia-au-coeur-du-marche-de-l-art/

