Kering fait l'acquisition de Unt

13 mars (Reuters) - Kering SA PRTP.PA :
* KERING EYEWEAR ACQUIERT UNT, L’UN DE SES PRINCIPAUX FOURNISSEURS DANS LA FABRICATION DE COMPOSANTS DE HAUTE PRÉCISION
* ACCORD EN VUE D’ACQUÉRIR 100% DU CAPITAL DE LA SOCIÉTÉ FRANÇAISE UNT, USINAGE & NOUVELLES TECHNOLOGIES, AFIN DE RENFORCER SON POSITIONNEMENT DANS L’INDUSTRIE DE LA LUNETTERIE DE LUXE
* LA TRANSACTION EST SOUMISE À LA VALIDATION DES AUTORITÉS DE LA CONCURRENCE COMPÉTENTES ET DEVRAIT ÊTRE FINALISÉE AU COURS DU DEUXIÈME TRIMESTRE 2023
