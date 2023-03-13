 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Kering fait l'acquisition de Unt
information fournie par Reuters13/03/2023 à 18:17

13 mars (Reuters) - Kering SA PRTP.PA :

* KERING EYEWEAR ACQUIERT UNT, L’UN DE SES PRINCIPAUX FOURNISSEURS DANS LA FABRICATION DE COMPOSANTS DE HAUTE PRÉCISION

* ACCORD EN VUE D’ACQUÉRIR 100% DU CAPITAL DE LA SOCIÉTÉ FRANÇAISE UNT, USINAGE & NOUVELLES TECHNOLOGIES, AFIN DE RENFORCER SON POSITIONNEMENT DANS L’INDUSTRIE DE LA LUNETTERIE DE LUXE

* LA TRANSACTION EST SOUMISE À LA VALIDATION DES AUTORITÉS DE LA CONCURRENCE COMPÉTENTES ET DEVRAIT ÊTRE FINALISÉE AU COURS DU DEUXIÈME TRIMESTRE 2023

(Gdansk Newsroom)

