Kering émet 1,75 milliards d'euros d'obligations

Kering SA PRTP.PA :
* ÉMISSION D'UN EMPRUNT OBLIGATAIRE EN DEUX TRANCHES POUR UN MONTANT TOTAL DE 1,75 MILLIARD D'EUROS
* EMPRUNT OBLIGATAIRE: UNE TRANCHE DE 1 MILLIARD D'EUROS À 8 ANS ASSORTIE D'UN COUPON DE 3,375 %
* EMPRUNT OBLIGATAIRE: UNE TRANCHE DE 750 MILLIONS D'EUROS À 12 ANS ASSORTIE D'UN COUPON DE 3,625 %
Texte original sur Eikon
(Rédaction de Gdansk)
