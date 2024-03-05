 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Kering émet 1,75 milliards d'euros d'obligations
information fournie par Reuters05/03/2024 à 18:05

Kering SA PRTP.PA :

* ÉMISSION D'UN EMPRUNT OBLIGATAIRE EN DEUX TRANCHES POUR UN MONTANT TOTAL DE 1,75 MILLIARD D'EUROS

* EMPRUNT OBLIGATAIRE: UNE TRANCHE DE 1 MILLIARD D'EUROS À 8 ANS ASSORTIE D'UN COUPON DE 3,375 %

* EMPRUNT OBLIGATAIRE: UNE TRANCHE DE 750 MILLIONS D'EUROS À 12 ANS ASSORTIE D'UN COUPON DE 3,625 %

Texte original sur Eikon ID:nGNE8w9My0 Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur PRTP.PA

(Rédaction de Gdansk)

Valeurs associées

KERING
Euronext Paris -1.14%
