+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

JOURNAL-Résultats américains pour la semaine à venir
information fournie par Reuters 19/04/2024 à 18:00

Journal de l'U.S. (.SPX) résultats des entreprises pour la semaine à venir.
 
** Veuillez noter que toutes les heures indiquées sont exprimées en HAE, sauf indication contraire
 
 BÉNÉFICES AMÉRICAINS  
                                                    Nom de l'entreprise                            Nom de l'événement
 Date de       Heure de      RIC                                                       
 début         début                                                                   
                                                                                       
 22-avr-2024   AMC          ARE         Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc            Communiqué de presse du 1er trimestre 2024 d'Alexandria Real Estate
                                                                                       Equities Inc
 22-Avr-2024   AMC          AMP         Ameriprise Financial Inc                       T1 2024 Ameriprise Financial Inc Earnings Release
 22-avr-2024   AMC          GL          Globe Life Inc                                 T1 2024 Globe Life Inc Communiqué de presse
 22-avr-2024   AMC          NUE         Nucor Corp                                     T1 2024 Nucor Corp Earnings Release
 22-avr-2024   AMC          CDNS.O      Cadence Design Systems Inc                     T1 2024 Cadence Design Systems Inc Earnings Release
 22-Avr-2024   AMC          BRO         Brown & Brown Inc                              T1 2024 Brown & Brown Inc Communiqué de presse
 22-avr-2024   AMC          PKG         Packaging Corp of America                      T1 2024 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Release (en anglais)
 22-Avr-2024   BMO          TFC         Truist Financial Corp                          T1 2024 Truist Financial Corp Earnings Release
 22 avril      BMO          VZ          Verizon Communications Inc                     T1 2024 Verizon Communications Inc. Publication des résultats
 2024                                                                                  
 23-avr-2024   AMC          EQR         Equity Residential                             Communiqué des résultats du 1er trimestre 2024 d'Equity Residential
 23-Avr-2024   AMC          STLD.O      Steel Dynamics Inc                             Communiqué de presse du 1er trimestre 2024 de Steel Dynamics Inc
 23-Avr-2024   AMC          EQT         EQT Corp                                       T1 2024 EQT Corp Earnings Release
 23-avr-2024   AMC          TXN.O       Texas Instruments Inc                          T1 2024 Texas Instruments Inc Earnings Release
 23-avr-2024   AMC          CB          Chubb Ltd                                      T1 2024 Chubb Ltd Communiqué de presse
 23-avr-2024   AMC          IEX         IDEX Corp                                      T1 2024 IDEX Corp Earnings Release
 23-avr-2024   AMC          BKR.O       Baker Hughes Co                                T1 2024 Baker Hughes Co Earnings Release
 23-avr-2024   AMC          V           Visa Inc                                       T2 2024 Visa Inc Communiqué de presse
 23-avr-2024   AMC          CSGP.O      Groupe CoStar Inc                              T1 2024 CoStar Group Inc Earnings Release
 23-avr-2024   AMC          TSLA.O      Tesla Inc                                      T1 2024 Tesla Inc Earnings Release
 23-avr-2024   AMC          STX.O       Seagate Technology Holdings PLC                T3 2024 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Earnings Release (en anglais)
 23-avr-2024   AMC          ENPH.O      Enphase Energy Inc                             T1 2024 Enphase Energy Inc Earnings Release
 23-avr-2024   AMC          VLTO        Veralto Corp                                   T1 2024 Veralto Corp Earnings Release
 23-Avr-2024   BMO          FI          Fiserv Inc                                     T1 2024 Fiserv Inc Earnings Release
 23-avr-2024   BMO          WRB         W R Berkley Corp                               T1 2024 W R Berkley Corp Earnings Release
 23-Avr-2024   BMO          PEP.O       PepsiCo Inc                                    T1 2024 PepsiCo Inc Communiqué de presse
 23-avr-2024   BMO          DGX         Quest Diagnostics Inc                          T1 2024 Quest Diagnostics Inc Earnings Release
 23 avril      BMO          UPS         United Parcel Service Inc                      T1 2024 United Parcel Service Inc Earnings Release
 2024                                                                                  
 23-Avr-2024   BMO          DHR         Danaher Corp                                   T1 2024 Danaher Corp Earnings Release
 23 avril      BMO          PNR         Pentair PLC                                    T1 2024 Pentair PLC Communiqué de presse
 2024                                                                                  
 23-Avr-2024   BMO          MSCI        MSCI Inc                                       T1 2024 MSCI Inc Earnings Release
 23-Avr-2024   BMO          LKQ.O       LKQ Corp                                       T1 2024 LKQ Corp Earnings Release
 23-Avr-2024   BMO          GM          General Motors Co                              T1 2024 General Motors Co Earnings Release
 23-avr-2024   BMO          GE          General Electric Co                            T1 2024 General Electric Co Earnings Release (en anglais seulement)
 23-Avr-2024   BMO          NEE         Nextera Energy Inc                             T1 2024 Nextera Energy Inc Communiqué de presse
 23 avril      BMO          IVZ         Invesco Ltd                                    T1 2024 Invesco Ltd Communiqué de presse
 2024                                                                                  
 23-Avr-2024   BMO          FCX         Freeport-McMoRan Inc                           T1 2024 Freeport-McMoRan Inc Earnings Release
 23-Avr-2024   BMO          PM          Philip Morris International Inc                T1 2024 Philip Morris International Inc Earnings Release
 23-Avr-2024   BMO          KMB         Kimberly-Clark Corp                            T1 2024 Kimberly-Clark Corp Earnings Release
 23-Avr-2024   BMO          LMT         Lockheed Martin Corp                           T1 2024 Lockheed Martin Corp Earnings Release
 23-Avr-2024   BMO          RTX         RTX Corp                                       T1 2024 Rtx Corp Earnings Release
 23-Avr-2024   BMO          HAL         Halliburton Co                                 T1 2024 Halliburton Co Earnings Release
 23-Avr-2024   BMO          PHM         Pultegroup Inc                                 T1 2024 Pultegroup Inc Earnings Release
 23-avr-2024   BMO          SHW         Sherwin-Williams Co                            T1 2024 Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings Release
 24-avr-2024   16:30        ORLY.O      O'Reilly Automotive Inc                        T1 2024 O'Reilly Automotive Inc Communiqué de presse
 24-avr-2024   AMC          TYL         Tyler Technologies Inc                         T1 2024 Tyler Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 24-avr-2024   AMC          ROL         Rollins Inc                                    T1 2024 Rollins Inc Communiqué de presse
 24-avr-2024   AMC          ALGN.O      Align Technology Inc                           T1 2024 Align Technology Inc Communiqué de presse
 24-avr-2024   AMC          META.O      Meta Platforms Inc                             T1 2024 Meta Platforms Inc Communiqué de presse
 24-avr-2024   AMC          TER.O       Teradyne Inc                                   T1 2024 Teradyne Inc Earnings Release
 24-avr-2024   AMC          URI         United Rentals Inc                             T1 2024 United Rentals Inc Communiqué de presse
 24-avr-2024   AMC          IBM         International Business Machines Corp           T1 2024 International Business Machines Corp Earnings Release
 24-avr-2024   AMC          LRCX.O      Lam Research Corp                              T3 2024 Lam Research Corp Earnings Release
 24-avr-2024   AMC          NOW         ServiceNow Inc                                 T1 2024 ServiceNow Inc Earnings Release
 24-avr-2024   AMC          RJF         Raymond James Financial Inc                    T2 2024 Raymond James Financial Inc Earnings Release
 24-avr-2024   AMC          UHS         Universal Health Services Inc                  T1 2024 Universal Health Services Inc Communiqué de presse
 24-avr-2024   AMC          WM          Waste Management Inc                           T1 2024 Waste Management Inc Communiqué de presse
 24-avr-2024   AMC          F           Ford Motor Co                                  T1 2024 Ford Motor Co Earnings Release
 24-avr-2024   AMC          MOH         Molina Healthcare Inc                          T1 2024 Molina Healthcare Inc Earnings Release
 24-avr-2024   AMC          CMG         Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc                     T1 2024 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Earnings Release
 24-avr-2024   BMO          BG          Bunge Global SA                                T1 2024 Bunge Global SA Communiqué de presse
 24-avr-2024   BMO          OTIS        Otis Worldwide Corp                            T1 2024 Otis Worldwide Corp Earnings Release
 24-avr-2024   BMO          GD          General Dynamics Corp                          T1 2024 General Dynamics Corp Earnings Release
 24-avr-2024   BMO          BIIB.O      Biogen Inc                                     T1 2024 Biogen Inc Earnings Release
 24-avr-2024   BMO          TMO         Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc                   T1 2024 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Communiqué de presse
 24-avr-2024   BMO          ETR         Entergy Corp                                   T1 2024 Entergy Corp Earnings Release
 24-avr-2024   BMO          SYF         Synchrony Financial                            T1 2024 Synchrony Financial Earnings Release
 24-avr-2024   BMO          CME.O       CME Group Inc                                  T1 2024 CME Group Inc Earnings Release
 24-avr-2024   BMO          T           AT&T Inc                                       T1 2024 AT&T Inc Earnings Release
 24-avr-2024   BMO          TDY         Teledyne Technologies Inc                      T1 2024 Teledyne Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 24-avr-2024   BMO          TEL         TE Connectivity Ltd                            T2 2024 TE Connectivity Ltd Communiqué de presse
 24-avr-2024   BMO          HUM         Humana Inc                                     T1 2024 Humana Inc Earnings Release
 24-avr-2024   BMO          HLT         Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc                  T1 2024 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 24-avr-2024   BMO          FTV         Fortive Corp                                   T1 2024 Fortive Corp Earnings Release
 24 avril      BMO          WAB         Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp       T1 2024 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp Earnings Release
 2024                                                                                  
 24-avr-2024   BMO          IPG         Interpublic Group of Companies Inc             T1 2024 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc Earnings Release
 24-avr-2024   BMO          ODFL.O      Old Dominion Freight Line Inc                  T1 2024 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc Communiqué de presse
 24-avr-2024   BMO          BA          Boeing Co                                      T1 2024 Boeing Co Earnings Release
 24 avril      BMO          NSC         Norfolk Southern Corp                          T1 2024 Norfolk Southern Corp Earnings Release (en anglais seulement)
 2024                                                                                  
 24-avr-2024   BMO          HAS.O       Hasbro Inc                                     T1 2024 Hasbro Inc Earnings Release
 24-avr-2024   BMO          APH         Amphenol Corp                                  T1 2024 Amphenol Corp Earnings Release
 24-avr-2024   BMO          BSX         Boston Scientific Corp                         T1 2024 Boston Scientific Corp Earnings Release
 24 avril      07:00        MAS         Masco Corp                                     T1 2024 Masco Corp Communiqué de presse
 2024                                                                                  
 24-avr-2024   06:45        AVY         Avery Dennison Corp                            T1 2024 Avery Dennison Corp Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   AMC          KLAC.O      KLA Corp                                       T3 2024 KLA Corp Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   16:15        EMN         Eastman Chemical Co                            T1 2024 Eastman Chemical Co Earnings Release (en anglais)
 25-avr-2024   16:05        VRSN.O      VeriSign, Inc                                  T1 2024 Verisign Inc Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   16:05        COF         Capital One Financial Corp                     T1 2024 Capital One Financial Corp Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   AMC          CINF.O      Cincinnati Financial Corp                      T1 2024 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   AMC          FE          FirstEnergy Corp                               T1 2024 FirstEnergy Corp Communiqué de presse
 25-avr-2024   AMC          RMD         Resmed Inc                                     T3 2024 Resmed Inc Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   AMC          HIG         Hartford Financial Services Group Inc          T1 2024 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Communiqué de presse
 25-avr-2024   AMC          JNPR        Juniper Networks Inc                           T1 2024 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   AMC          FICO        Fair Isaac Corp                                T2 2024 Fair Isaac Corp Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   AMC          MSFT.O      Microsoft Corp                                 T3 2024 Microsoft Corp Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   AMC          GILD.O      Gilead Sciences Inc                            T1 2024 Gilead Sciences Inc Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   AMC          INTC.O      Intel Corp                                     T1 2024 Intel Corp Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   AMC          DOC         Healthpeak Properties Inc                      T1 2024 Healthpeak Properties Inc Earnings Release (en anglais)
 25-avr-2024   AMC          LHX         L3Harris Technologies Inc                      T1 2024 L3Harris Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   AMC          GOOGL.O     Alphabet Inc                                   T1 2024 Alphabet Inc Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   AMC          MHK         Mohawk Industries Inc                          T1 2024 Mohawk Industries Inc Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   AMC          TMUS.O      T-Mobile US Inc                                T1 2024 T-Mobile US Inc Communiqué de presse
 25-avr-2024   AMC          WY          Weyerhaeuser Co                                T1 2024 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   AMC          EW          Edwards Lifesciences Corp                      T1 2024 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Communiqué de presse
 25-avr-2024   AMC          DXCM.O      Dexcom Inc                                     T1 2024 Dexcom Inc Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   AMC          RHI         Robert Half Inc                                T1 2024 Robert Half International Inc Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   AMC          AVB         AvalonBay Communities Inc                      T1 2024 Avalonbay Communities Inc Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   AMC          PFG.O       Principal Financial Group Inc                  T1 2024 Principal Financial Group Inc Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   AMC          WDC.O       Western Digital Corp                           T3 2024 Western Digital Corp Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   BMO          XEL.O       Xcel Energy Inc                                T1 2024 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   BMO          NEM         Newmont Corporation                            T1 2024 Newmont Corporation Communiqué de presse
 25 avril      BMO          HON.O       Honeywell International Inc                    T1 2024 Honeywell International Inc Communiqué de presse
 2024                                                                                  
 25-avr-2024   BMO          LUV         Southwest Airlines Co                          T1 2024 Southwest Airlines Co Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   BMO          PCG         PG&E Corp                                      T1 2024 PG&E Corp Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   BMO          HES         Hess Corp                                      T1 2024 Hess Corp Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   BMO          AOS         A O Smith Corp                                 T1 2024 A O Smith Corp Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   BMO          BMY         Bristol-Myers Squibb Co                        T1 2024 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   BMO          CMCSA.O     Comcast Corp                                   T1 2024 Comcast Corp Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   BMO          MO          Groupe Altria Inc                              T1 2024 Altria Group Inc Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   BMO          NOC         Northrop Grumman Corp                          T1 2024 Northrop Grumman Corp Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   BMO          AAL.O       American Airlines Group Inc                    T1 2024 American Airlines Group Inc Communiqué de presse
 25-avr-2024   BMO          KDP.O       Keurig Dr Pepper Inc                           T1 2024 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   BMO          NDAQ.O      Nasdaq Inc                                     T1 2024 Nasdaq Inc Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   BMO          TSCO.O      Tractor Supply Co                              T1 2024 Tractor Supply Co Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   BMO          WST         West Pharmaceutical Services Inc               T1 2024 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   BMO          CARR        Carrier Global Corp                            T1 2024 Carrier Global Corp Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   BMO          IP          International Paper Co                         T1 2024 International Paper Co Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   BMO          RCL         Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd                    T1 2024 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Communiqué de presse
 25-avr-2024   BMO          WTW.O       Willis Towers Watson PLC                       T1 2024 Willis Towers Watson PLC Communiqué de presse
 25-avr-2024   BMO          TXT         Textron Inc                                    T1 2024 Textron Inc Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   BMO          LH          Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings     T1 2024 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Communiqué de presse
 25-avr-2024   BMO          CMS         CMS Energy Corp                                T1 2024 CMS Energy Corp Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   BMO          MRK         Merck & Co Inc                                 T1 2024 Merck & Co Inc Communiqué de presse
 25-avr-2024   BMO          DOV         Dover Corp                                     T1 2024 Dover Corp Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   BMO          POOL.O      Pool Corp                                      T1 2024 Pool Corp Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   BMO          SPGI        S&P Global Inc                                 T1 2024 S&P Global Inc Communiqué de presse
 25-avr-2024   BMO          DOW         Dow Inc                                        T1 2024 Dow Inc Communiqué de presse
 25-avr-2024   BMO          ALLE        Allegion PLC                                   T1 2024 Allegion PLC Communiqué de presse
 25-avr-2024   BMO          DTE         DTE Energy Co                                  T1 2024 DTE Energy Co Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   BMO          VLO         Valero Energy Corp                             T1 2024 Valero Energy Corp Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   08:00        GWW         WW Grainger Inc                                T1 2024 WW Grainger Inc Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   07:45        UNP         Union Pacific Corp                             T1 2024 Union Pacific Corp Earnings Release
 25-avr-2024   06:30        CAT         Caterpillar Inc                                Communiqué de presse du 1er trimestre 2024 de Caterpillar Inc
 26-avr-2024   BMO          PSX         Phillips 66                                    T1 2024 Phillips 66 Earnings Release (en anglais seulement)
 26 avril      BMO          LYB         LyondellBasell Industries NV                   T1 2024 LyondellBasell Industries NV Earnings Release (en anglais
 2024                                                                                  seulement)
 26-avr-2024   BMO          BALL        Ball Corp                                      T1 2024 Ball Corp Earnings Release
 26-avr-2024   BMO          CVX         Chevron Corp                                   T1 2024 Chevron Corp Earnings Release
 26 avril      BMO          ABBV        AbbVie Inc                                     T1 2024 AbbVie Inc Communiqué de presse
 2024                                                                                  
 26 avril      BMO          CNC         Centene Corp                                   T1 2024 Centene Corp Earnings Release
 2024                                                                                  
 26 avril      BMO          CL          Colgate-Palmolive Co                           T1 2024 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings Release
 2024                                                                                  
 26 avril      BMO          ROP.O       Roper Technologies Inc                         T1 2024 Roper Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 2024                                                                                  
 26 avril      BMO          HCA         HCA Healthcare Inc                             T1 2024 HCA Healthcare Inc Earnings Release
 2024                                                                                  
 26 avril      07:00        TROW.O      Groupe T Rowe Price Inc                        T1 2024 T Rowe Price Group Inc Communiqué de presse
 2024                                                                                  
 26-Avr-2024   07:00        CHTR.O      Charter Communications Inc                     T1 2024 Charter Communications Inc Earnings Release
 26-avr-2024   06:30        XOM         Exxon Mobil Corp                               T1 2024 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Release
 26-Avr-2024   06:00        AON         Aon PLC                                        Communiqué de presse du 1er trimestre 2024 d'Aon PLC
 
** Toutes les heures sont indiquées en U.S. EDT, ou AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', ou BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', ou DBH - 'During U.S. business
hours', ou en blanc si non connu.

** Ce journal ne fournit pas les chiffres de l'estimation du bénéfice par action. Ces chiffres peuvent être récupérés à partir d'Eikon.

Etapes à suivre dans Eikon pour récupérer l'estimation du BPA

Indicateur Eikon-> Guide des actions-> Indices principaux-> S&P 500-> Événements-> Sélectionner les types d'événements-> Sélectionner la société-> Estimations

