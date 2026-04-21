ISPD Network director buys 960 EUR worth of shares

* ISPD Network disclosed that Vincent Bazi, director, bought 500 shares at an aggregated price of 1,92 Euro on Euronext Growth Paris. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. ISPD Network SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 21, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

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