Islamic Development Bank gives initial price guidance for five-year sukuk

20 avril (Reuters) - The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank has given initial price guidance of around 60 bps over mid-swaps for five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Wednesday.

Citi C.N , DIB DISB.DU , HSBC HSBA.L , KFH Capital

KFH.KW , Natixis, SMBC Nikko 8316.T , SNB Capital 1180.SE , Societe Generale SOGN.PA and Standard Chartered STAN.L are taking indications of interest and the deal is expected to launch on Thursday, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, Editing by Louise Heavens)