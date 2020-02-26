Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
Ipsos impacté en Chine selon la durée de l'épidémie
Reuters•26/02/2020 à 18:22
26 février (Reuters) - * IPSOS -CA ANNUEL €2 MDS, EN CROISSANCE ORGANIQUE DE 3,8% * IPSOS - MARGE D'EXPLOITATION ANNUELLE €198,7 MLNS CONTRE EUR €172,4 MLNS UN AN AUPARAVANT * IPSOS - L'IRRUPTION DUCOVID-2019 SOULÈVE PLUSIEURS QUESTIONS SUR L'ACTIVITÉ EN 2020 * IPSOS DIT QU' IL N'EST PAS POSSIBLEÀ CE STADE DE FAIRE DES PRÉVISIONS FIABLES PUISQUE L'ENCHAINEMENT DES ÉVÉNEMENTS EST INCERTAIN * IPSOS SERA IMPACTÉ EN CHINE, UN PEU OU DAVANTAGE SELON LA DURÉE DE L'ÉPIDÉMIE ET CELA POURRAIT ÊTRE AU MOINS DANS LES SIX PREMIERS MOIS DE 2020 * IPSOS CONFIRME SES OBJECTIFS DE CROISSANCE ORGANIQUE DE 2% À 4% POUR 2020 AVEC UNE MARGE D'EXPLOITATION BIEN SUPÉRIEURE À 10% * IPSOS PROPOSERA UN DIVIDENDE DE €0,89 PAR ACTION POUR 2019 (Redaction de Paris)
