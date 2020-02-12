Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Imerys-Recul de 22% du résultat courant net 2019, dividende stable Reuters • 12/02/2020 à 18:35









12 février (Reuters) - Imerys SA IMTP.PA : * IMERYS-CA EN BAISSE DE 3,8 % À PÉRIMÈTRE ET TAUX DE CHANGE CONSTANTS, DÉTÉRIORATION MARQUÉE DES MARCHÉS INDUSTRIELS, NOTAMMENT AU S2 * IMERYS-MARGE D'EBITDA COURANTE DE 17,6 % IFRS (+30 PDB) ET MARGE OPÉRATIONNELLE COURANTE DE 10,1% (-210 PDB) EN 2019 * IMERYS-RÉSULTAT COURANT NET, PART DU GROUPE, PAR ACTION EN BAISSE DE - 22,3 % À 3,50 EUROS, RESULT NET PDG EN BAISSE DE 78,3% * IMERYS-DIVIDENDE PROPOSE STABLE A 2,15 EUROS PAR ACTION * IMERYS-LE NOUVEAU DIRECTEUR GENERAL, ALESSANDRO DAZZA, PRENDRA SES FONCTIONS LE 17 FÉVRIER Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur IMTP.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées IMERYS Euronext Paris 0.00%