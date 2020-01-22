Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client HLD Europe en négociations pour racheter Exxelia à IK Investment-sce Reuters • 22/01/2020 à 10:03









22 janvier (Reuters) - * HLD EUROPE EST ENTRÉ EN NÉGOCIATIONS EXCLUSIVES AVEC LA SOCIÉTÉ D'INVESTISSEMENT IK INVESTMENT PARTNERS EN VUE D'ACQUÉRIR EXXELIA * LA TRANSACTION DONNERAIT À EXXELIA UNE VALEUR D'ENTREPRISE D'ENVIRON 500 MILLIONS D'EUROS-SOURCE

© 2020 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.