HiTechPros deputy CEO buys EUR 122.880

* HiTechPros disclosed Aurélie Penot, deputy managing director, bought 9 600 shares at an aggregated price of EUR 12,8 per share in an off-market transaction. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. HiTechPros SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 20, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

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