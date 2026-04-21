 Aller au contenu principal
Fermer
  2. Aide
  2. Aide

Hamilton Global Opportunities affiche un bénéfice net FY25 de 5,8 millions €
information fournie par Reuters 21/04/2026 à 08:30

* Hamilton Global Opportunities affiche un bénéfice net de 5,8 millions EUR en 2025, contre une perte un an plus tôt. * Le BPA grimpe à 9,18 EUR, tandis que l’ANR par action progresse à 44,74 EUR. * La trésorerie et équivalents (incluant des placements monétaires) s’élèvent à 8,4 millions EUR, sur fond de cession de la majeure partie de la participation dans MIAX après son IPO en août 2025. * Le groupe porte son engagement total dans AntariaPharma à 5,5 millions EUR via deux nouveaux investissements, tout en proposant un dividende final de 3,44 EUR par action soumis au vote de l’AG du 14 mai. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Hamilton Global Opportunities plc published the original content used to generate this news brief via GlobeNewswire (Ref. ID: 202604210230PRIMZONEFULLFEED1001176883) on April 21, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT)

Résultats d'entreprise
© 2026 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

A lire aussi

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.
Chargement...

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank