Hamilton Global Opportunities affiche un bénéfice net FY25 de 5,8 millions €

* Hamilton Global Opportunities affiche un bénéfice net de 5,8 millions EUR en 2025, contre une perte un an plus tôt. * Le BPA grimpe à 9,18 EUR, tandis que l’ANR par action progresse à 44,74 EUR. * La trésorerie et équivalents (incluant des placements monétaires) s’élèvent à 8,4 millions EUR, sur fond de cession de la majeure partie de la participation dans MIAX après son IPO en août 2025. * Le groupe porte son engagement total dans AntariaPharma à 5,5 millions EUR via deux nouveaux investissements, tout en proposant un dividende final de 3,44 EUR par action soumis au vote de l’AG du 14 mai. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Hamilton Global Opportunities plc published the original content used to generate this news brief via GlobeNewswire (Ref. ID: 202604210230PRIMZONEFULLFEED1001176883) on April 21, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

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