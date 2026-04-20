Guillemot Brothers Ltd, linked to Ubisoft deputy CEO Christian Guillemot, buys 624 000 EUR shares

* Ubisoft Entertainment disclosed Guillemot Brothers, linked to deputy CEO Christian Guillemot, bought 134 138 Ubisoft Entertainment shares on Euronext Paris at an aggregated price of 4,65 Euro per share. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Ubisoft Entertainment SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 20, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://docs.publicnow.com/6D3A705031D0935C57AE32C0343D78741343DAFE