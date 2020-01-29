Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Groupe Partouche-CA 2019 de €433,5 mls, en progression de 5,5% Reuters • 29/01/2020 à 18:06









29 janvier (Reuters) - Groupe Partouche SA PARP.PA : * GROUPE PARTOUCHE-CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES DE €433,5 MLNS, EN PROGRESSION DE 5,5% Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur PARP.PA

Valeurs associées PARTOUCHE Euronext Paris +4.90%