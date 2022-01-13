Freelance.com : Financial calendar 2022 and 2023
Financial calendar 2022 and 2023
Freelance.com (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0004187367 - ALFRE), the leader in the relationship between
companies and their external talents, announces its schedule of financial publications for the year 2022
and the beginning of 2023.
All dates announced in the press releases are after Euronext markets close. This calendar is provided for
information purposes only and is subject to change.
Find financial information in our Investors’ Zone : https://investors.freelance.com/agenda/
